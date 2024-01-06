Guest tab does not search.
Since 2 updates to the guest profile I can't do any search. The page is blank and locked.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Try it n a Clean Profile and Open the Guest from there.
Point 3 of the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
I can confirm this, search in a guest profile don't work, apart in the list of the search engines only appears Bing and Startpage several times
This is certainly a big bug, reported VB-102991
DoctorG Ambassador
@KIKESANTI A known and confirmed bug. No workaround.
@DoctorG, @KIKESANTI, well, using the SiteBleacher or Cookie Autodelete extensions do the same as the Guest Profile, delete all site data after leaving these (except whitelisted). May serve as Workarround for the moment.
But no workarround using Guest window as troubleshooting step. Nasty issue