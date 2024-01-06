'Always clear cookies when windows are closed' stopped working
AlexFdzGarcia
Hello,
Since the last time Vivaldi upgraded on my Debian (I just noticed today), the websites that I had listed on
"settings>Cookies and other site data
Always clear cookies when windows are closed"
were moved to "Sites that can always use cookies", which is the exact opposite of what I had set up.
For some reason, the list on "Always clear cookies when windows are closed" has become unusable, every time I tried to "add" an url to this list, it gets added to "Sites that can always use cookies' instead.
Is anyone experiencing this?, or is it just me?
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AlexFdzGarcia said in 'Always clear cookies when windows are closed' stopped working:
"settings>Cookies and other site data
"Always clear cookies when windows are closed"
were moved to "Sites that can always use cookies",
I can say: Not for me.
I checked Vivaldi 6.5 Stable on Debian 12 KDE.
At Vivaldi's chrome://settings/cookies i can add a domain wildcard to clear cookies when window closed. And that works nice.
dovregubben
I use Settings: Privacy and Security: Cookies: Accept Cookies: Session Only
AlexFdzGarcia
Well, that's weird.
I willl search for an extension that can substitute this function, see how that goes.
Thanks.
Hi,
Look at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/723972