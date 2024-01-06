Hello,

Since the last time Vivaldi upgraded on my Debian (I just noticed today), the websites that I had listed on

"settings>Cookies and other site data

Always clear cookies when windows are closed"

were moved to "Sites that can always use cookies", which is the exact opposite of what I had set up.

For some reason, the list on "Always clear cookies when windows are closed" has become unusable, every time I tried to "add" an url to this list, it gets added to "Sites that can always use cookies' instead.

Is anyone experiencing this?, or is it just me?

Thanks.