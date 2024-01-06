There is a delay when I open an url in Vivaldi by clicking on it in, for instance in Thunderbird or Excel. I have Vivaldi set as the default app for opening urls.

This is delay is between the switch to Vivaldi bringing itself to the foreground (which always happens immediately) and the actual loading of the webpage.

This delay differs in length, sometimes it's almost not noticeable and sometimes it can take several seconds. The actual webpage itself doesn't seem to matter at all. I could launch the same webpage 2 times and have it delay for 5 seconds on the first try and then load immediately on second try.

I have noticed that when it takes several seconds and I click my left mouse button during this wait it will load the url immediately instead

So there is something causing this delay and it only happens now and then. I can't out why or how.

Does anyone know? Is there a way to always make it load immediately? Simulating a mouseclick or something?