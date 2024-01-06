Delay after opening url from external app
Onweerwolf
There is a delay when I open an url in Vivaldi by clicking on it in, for instance in Thunderbird or Excel. I have Vivaldi set as the default app for opening urls.
This is delay is between the switch to Vivaldi bringing itself to the foreground (which always happens immediately) and the actual loading of the webpage.
This delay differs in length, sometimes it's almost not noticeable and sometimes it can take several seconds. The actual webpage itself doesn't seem to matter at all. I could launch the same webpage 2 times and have it delay for 5 seconds on the first try and then load immediately on second try.
I have noticed that when it takes several seconds and I click my left mouse button during this wait it will load the url immediately instead
So there is something causing this delay and it only happens now and then. I can't out why or how.
Does anyone know? Is there a way to always make it load immediately? Simulating a mouseclick or something?
mib2berlin
@Onweerwolf
Hi, I test this with an "Excel" file in Open Office include a few URL's.
Tabs are loading instantly, any URL where you can reproduce this?
Do you have any delay if you open links in Vivaldi?
I test this with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.5 on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
I also experienced similar behavior with links clicked in VSCode.
Sometimes(tm) the link does not show up in Vivaldi although it seems to be opened.
Clicking the Vivaldi window then suddenly shows the tab.
I however cannot reproduce this everytime.
It happend having two Vivaldi windows open.
Vivaldi is the default browser.
Version must have been this https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-6-5/, don't know how to get the excact number.
Onweerwolf
It's not a specific url, it could be any url as far as I know. I don't know how to reproduce this.
I have no delay at all when opening links in Vivaldi, the browser itself is fast and works fine.
Onweerwolf
This is good to point out. When the delay happens Vivaldi window comes to the foreground but the link doesn't appear in the address bar like it should until you click the window or wait till it eventually opens the webpage.
I have had this happen often enough with just one Vivaldi window open.
What OS('s) are you running?
I'm using Windows 10 22H2
It was no particular URL scheme or a specific URL which caused the delay.
I clicked completely independent, different URLs inside a markdown file.
Still not able to reproduce for now.