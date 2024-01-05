@mib2berlin I dont get the issue on desktop either, it's just not resizing correctly for the screen size of laptop. Thing is I can check with chrome dev tools on google, and (unsurprisingly) it's able to scale to fit any screen resolution without adding a side scroll. I am not a web dev but my uneducated guess is that vivaldi is not declaring new screen width including the tabs bar. Perhaps larger screens just have more wiggle room and it hides the issues - I cannot think there is any technical reason why side scroll needs to be there. Oh I checked on some of my own wordpress websites and the side scroll didnt appear.

@Pesala We each regularly keep 50-100 tabs open per instance, side tabs is the best solution to this. I used to use top tabs, until I discovered vivaldi can put them at the side. It is simply better. And as per my reply above, google can scale to any screen size, so as far as I can see this is a vivaldi issue not a question of "not enough space".

@Zalex108 Thanks, but again a workaround, I prefer tabs bar!

Oh well, seems there is no solution, so unless the devs want to fix this I'll quit bothering you all.