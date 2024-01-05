Side tabs causing page resizing, adding side scroll
-
Strange one, adding Vivaldi to GF's laptop (Lenovo Thinkpad gen 8), using side tabs, but unfortunately this forces many websites (like google) to not size correctly and adds a side scroll. So the page doesnt fit to the horizontal area any more, with elements off screen. If I shrink the side tabs enough the scroll bar disappears, but then tabs are not really usable, similarly if I run the pages at about 93% zoom then the issue goes away - larger zoom makes the problem worst. Any thoughts on how to fix this?? Shame as I was saying how great vivaldi is, installed on many PC's and not had any issues before!!
-
I personally use the side panel, instead of the side tab bar, and if you do that, you can set the panel to "floating", so you will not have that issue.
-
@MRob Try using the Windows Panel instead of the Tab Bar (as suggested by brbaum). It has several other advantages too.
-
Thanks for the replies, but doesnt really work in this case. We both use panel for whatsapp and fb messenger, which means collapsed most the time and hidden, but has a best width for viewing, which is quite large. The tabs bar is best at a different size, I would really prefer to keep them separate. Also doesnt floating just obscures a section of the page to the left instead?? And it keeps on disappearing anyway. We both use a lot of tabs, and it needs to be there all the time and accessible. I'd really prefer to use the proper tabs bar. Just surprising it's an issue on her laptop, since I've not seen this before and have installed vivaldi on a number of machines.
-
@MRob You can set the Windows Panel to non-floating and separate width. When you access it, part of the web page will not be hidden, and when you switch to another Panel, e.g. What's App and Facebook, the Panel will disappear when you focus the page.
-
@Pesala Thanks for the reply, but it's still a workaround and not ideal - I'd much prefer to use the proper tabs bar. Are there any ways to solve the original problem?
-
@MRob Use Tabs at the Top (or Bottom), and stack tabs (accordion style) to save space on the Tab Bar. If you open too many tabs, divide your tabs and windows into separate workspaces.
-
@Pesala I appreciate your trying to be helpful, but we regularly have many many tabs open, side bar tabs is one of the main reasons to use vivaldi for me. Again, the original issue, is there no solution then? Is this a known bug?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MRob Using tabs at the top is a good solution.
It is not a bug. There is only so much space in the browser window. How you use it is up to you.
You can shrink tabs on the side to an icon, and rely on the popup thumbnails to identify tabs.
-
mib2berlin
@MRob
Hi, I usually don't use side tab bar but I test a bit.
Even with 300% page zoom I don't get a side scroll on Google.com with max. tab width.
On some pages it start with 140%.
I am on a Probook 16" 1080p laptop.
Is it maybe not possible on a 14" display?
Is the system zoom at 100%?
I don't thing this is a bug.
-
Hi,
Maybe this helps
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82900/collapsing-vertical-tabs-that-expand-on-hover-with-and-without-floating-tabs
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46458/automate-floating-vertical-tabbar-for-mouse-keyboard
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@mib2berlin I dont get the issue on desktop either, it's just not resizing correctly for the screen size of laptop. Thing is I can check with chrome dev tools on google, and (unsurprisingly) it's able to scale to fit any screen resolution without adding a side scroll. I am not a web dev but my uneducated guess is that vivaldi is not declaring new screen width including the tabs bar. Perhaps larger screens just have more wiggle room and it hides the issues - I cannot think there is any technical reason why side scroll needs to be there. Oh I checked on some of my own wordpress websites and the side scroll didnt appear.
@Pesala We each regularly keep 50-100 tabs open per instance, side tabs is the best solution to this. I used to use top tabs, until I discovered vivaldi can put them at the side. It is simply better. And as per my reply above, google can scale to any screen size, so as far as I can see this is a vivaldi issue not a question of "not enough space".
@Zalex108 Thanks, but again a workaround, I prefer tabs bar!
Oh well, seems there is no solution, so unless the devs want to fix this I'll quit bothering you all.
-
mib2berlin
@MRob
You can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I guess some developers have 14" devices to test this.
If you report use the laptop, the form add device, OS and Vivaldi version automatically.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks, I will do that! Just checked and it's doing the same on my Asus Zenbook.