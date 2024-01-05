Mouse drag tab from tab bar causes crash.
-
JoeCotellese
I just started noticing this happen in Desktop. If I take a tab, drag it off of the tab bar in order to create a new window the browser crashes.
If I use the Tab Menu → Move to New Window it does not crash.
System details:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision d3013d68306ffd26e7df80199f93dbc0a0f616cd OS macOS Version 14.1.2 (Build 23B92) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.14 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/joec/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Profile 2 Linker lld Variations Seed Type Null
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
OakdaleFTL
@JoeCotellese Finally, I've been able to replicate this crash... (The profile I use the most hasn't done anything when I attempted to pull a tab onto the desktop... Another issue?) But Yay! I got it to crash with another profile!
(VB-103055) is filed. Thanks, @JoeCotellese, for bringing this to everyone's attention.
-
JoeCotellese
@OakdaleFTL Great! Happy to help.