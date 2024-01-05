Thanks for the response. I initially got to the screen via the dropdown list when trying to get the browser to autoload. The manage screen let me select the file. All it does is popup a dialog indicating that something went wrong. No explanation. When I tried your path, I get the same result-failure.

As a test I renamed the vivaldi-snapshot directory and then restarted vivaldi-snapshot. The program thought that it was a new install. So I tried importing the password file. Same result, doesn't work.

My file didn't have the commas at the end, so I added them, before doing all this since reading your posting. The file was created by the version mentioned above.

I've noticed that I forgot to mention my OS: Fedora 39, MATE spin.