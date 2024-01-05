Where did my passwords go!
I'm building a new Fedora Linux server and copied over all of the vivaldi files in my .config, but auto login is not working because the password area is empty
vivaldi-snapshot-6.5.3222.3-1.x86_64.rpm
Where do I have to copy the password file(s) from?
Current version: 5.1.2514.11 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
I did an export to a CSV file in the current vivaldi and tried, yes tried, to import them into the newest vivaldi. It complained that something went wrong.
Here is the start of the file and an example line (long expired site/password):
name,url,username,password
www.20thtv.com,http://www.20thtv.com/login.cfm,UPN32,nicehead
I've renamed the "Login" files so that they aren't there and tried importing again. Still broke. There were no files created. I'm sorry, but a feature that doesn't work isn't a feature.
mib2berlin
@MrVideo
Hi, how do you import the .cvs file?
I had import password files several times, it work.
This is one line of a .cvs file:
login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do,mib2berlin,password,
You need the comma at the end.
Did you use: vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the response. I initially got to the screen via the dropdown list when trying to get the browser to autoload. The manage screen let me select the file. All it does is popup a dialog indicating that something went wrong. No explanation. When I tried your path, I get the same result-failure.
As a test I renamed the vivaldi-snapshot directory and then restarted vivaldi-snapshot. The program thought that it was a new install. So I tried importing the password file. Same result, doesn't work.
My file didn't have the commas at the end, so I added them, before doing all this since reading your posting. The file was created by the version mentioned above.
I've noticed that I forgot to mention my OS: Fedora 39, MATE spin.
mib2berlin
@MrVideo
Oh, I am sorry, over read you try to import from a 5.1 version.
No idea if this work.
The file I imported is from April 2023, I guess 5.7.
Fedora use a different package management, in the archive are only .deb and .rpm files.
You can install an older version, import and use the sync feature to get your passwords into the new version.
If you don't want to use sync, delete the remote data on the server afterwards.
Or you start with 5.1, import and jump to 5.7 then check if the passwords are there, jump to 6.5.
It's a lot of work, maybe another user have a better idea.
mib2berlin
@MrVideo
I have a file from 2021 without the comma and it work too, really strange.
This was Vivaldi 4.2.
Can you create a .cvs file with one entry?
EDIT: https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=linux
Can you import the .cvs in Chromium?
A password file with a single line in it failed as well. It would be great if it explained why it failed.
As pointed out in the first post, I use the snapshot rpm release. While I prefer packages, Vivaldi doesn't release Fedora packages.
Looks like I'm going to remove the latest snapshot and install the snapshot I'm currently using and see if it will drop into place and use the existing .config files.
Fedora comes with Firefox.
DoctorG Ambassador
@MrVideo said in Where did my passwords go!:
copied over all of the vivaldi files in my .config
You missed to copy the GNOME/KDE keyring files.
That's why your login passwords are lost.
Well, that was worth a try. I closed the running snapshots and copied over (via tar) the existing keyring directory and restarted the snapshot. The password manager still shows no passwords and a single password line will still not import.
DoctorG Ambassador
@MrVideo I tested with my older backup of GNOME keyring .local/share/keyrings/* and .config/vivaldi-snapshot/ , and all works nice after coping to a different Linux distri user.
You should use your old backup, delete the current keyring and snapshot files, copy from backup and restart.
I renamed the existing keyring and brought over the one I'm using. When I start seahorse on the existing system, I can see all of the password lines. On the new system there are no entries. For some reason, I appear to not be liked. If I understand this (I knew nothing about seahorse until a little bit ago), if seahorse can't read the contents of the keyring, Vivaldi has no chance either.
My keyring is in .gnome2/keyrings
I just did a "file" on the keyrings file and it indicates that there are 326 items, the same result when run on the existing system. Doing a "file" on the new system keyring backup results in the same number. I guess that is misleading. Is there an issue with the seahorse daemon running while trying to copy over the existing keyring files?
This is getting crazier and crazier. I removed the .gnome2/keyrings then logged out and back in. Not there. I've discovered that it is now in .local/share. Still can't import a single line password file. Deleted the .local version and restored the .gnome2 version. Then I went looking into the seahorse daemon. It isn't running, but then again it isn't running on the current system either. Starting it didn't help. Still can't add a password.
I installed Google Chrome and it too refuses to add a password from a file. I'm now suspecting that the issue has nothing to with Vivaldi.
Well, as a test, I installed vivaldi-stable and there are no vivaldi files in the .config path. Just the vivaldi-snapshot files. Guess what? Yep, does not read in the single line password. Same old something wrong error message.
DoctorG Ambassador
@MrVideo Had you checked after copying that owner of the files is the current Linux user (access rights!).
I can not test your issue as i have only Debians and Ubuntus.
Yes, the files belong to me. Keep in mind, as I mentioned, the Vivaldi-stable was installed and executed from scratch. No files were copied and were created anew. Also, one of the three instances is now working, with no idea how it happened. I am extremely confused as to what is going on. Why seahorse is now working with one of the copied Login files is beyond me.