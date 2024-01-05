Saved Bookmarks
-
I enjoy using vivaldi both on my windows computer and my android phone. As far as the android version is concerned my single biggest gripe is how bookmarks get handled. Upon opening one of my saved bookmarks and then pressing the back arrow I'd rather be returned to the list of bookmarks where I just chose the one I wanted to open instead of the current method of being returned to my start page and then basically having to start all over. Is there anyway to do this?
-
Hi,
I guess the most you can try is to Bookmark this:
vivaldi://bookmarksand open your tab from there, once going back it will auto open the Bookmarks panel but on its home page.
Otherwise you may need to open a Feature Request.
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thanks so much for your response, being somewhat more specific this issue basically only happens while I'm using the mobile android version of the browser. While I'm using the windows version of the browser I utilize a bookmark menu app so I don't have any issues.
-
mib2berlin
@Davy49
Hi, there is no settings for this unfortunately but a feature request.
It has not many user votes, no idea why.
Please vote for it with a like in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40081/remember-the-last-opened-bookmark-folder
I add a comment in the bug tracker, the bug was marked as feature request.