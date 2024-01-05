Hey, not exactly a status request but can someone tell me if VB-101368 is the expected behavior now?

With the always activate related tab option enabled, Let's say I have a news site opened and from it i open 3 interesting articles as new tabs then, without closing any tab, I go to the tab of the first article and after reading it i close the tab (ctrl+w) a few versions ago that will sent me to the next opened article (also does that on other browsers) but now it sends my back to the news site from which i opened the articles instead.

I'm thinking on doing a js mod to restore the old behavior in case this is not a bug but an intended change, but I'm just gonna bear with it if instead it's just a bug that will be fixed at some point.