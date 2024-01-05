Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes security improvements from the Chromium project and a range of other fixes.
DoctorG Ambassador
Thanks, for so many fixes.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for security fix release!
baris.sehri Ambassador
@Ruarí seems like autoplay issue for YouTube on macOS is finally fixed
Edit No I take it back, still not working
Hey, not exactly a status request but can someone tell me if VB-101368 is the expected behavior now?
With the always activate related tab option enabled, Let's say I have a news site opened and from it i open 3 interesting articles as new tabs then, without closing any tab, I go to the tab of the first article and after reading it i close the tab (ctrl+w) a few versions ago that will sent me to the next opened article (also does that on other browsers) but now it sends my back to the news site from which i opened the articles instead.
I'm thinking on doing a js mod to restore the old behavior in case this is not a bug but an intended change, but I'm just gonna bear with it if instead it's just a bug that will be fixed at some point.
mib2berlin
@Sdar
Hi, the report was not confirmed, I have confirmed it now in the bug tracker.
It annoys me too but I was not aware of the report.
Please open new threads for such issues, they get always lost in the release threads.
Cheers, mib
thomasbeling
Since this update I have an issue. Think it’s an issue!
I have one tab open, showing the in-build mail-client. That tab also shows the mail-panel. On other tabs I don’t show panels. Switching to such a tab and back to the mail-clients one, result in not seeing the mail-panel on the client-tab. Have to use control+option+P twice, to get the panel back in view.
Using macOS 14.2.1 (23C71)
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50
And, YES, I tried a deletion and a fresh installation of Vivaldi, the bug remains.
@mib2berlin Oh, good news then, I wasn't sure if the change was intentional or not, I haven't opened a thread cause I thought the report was enough and didn't want to look too pushy, I'm not really used to this bug report system, afaik you can't see the status of even your own bugs reports, right?
mib2berlin
@Sdar
Yes, it is not public, some user here can use the internal bug tracker system.
Vivaldi volunteers called Sopranos can, me too.
I'm so glad the (VB-100673) zoom bug was fixed in this version
Strange things are happening in my Vivaldi: Open Vivaldi, click any site on bookmarks bar, click Twitter and Twitter shuts down by itself +2, open new tab, click Twitter on speed dial, then It closes while loading and four or five Twitter tabs open.
rtransformation
A lot of fixes, thanks
For me, 6.5 continues to have the new issue where no tabs can be closed by any known means until you restart the browser. Fortunately, it only happens every couple days. I have no idea how it happens.
@rseiler said in Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5:
For me, 6.5 continues to have the new issue where no tabs can be closed by any known means until you restart the browser. Fortunately, it only happens every couple days. I have no idea how it happens.
Hi,
I've read this is on the
Xbutton or Menu, AFAIK, Mouse Gesture and Double Click works.
At least as a Workaround, aside that those are light in resources.
mib2berlin
OakdaleFTL
@Zalex108 Yay! I finally found a bug that affected my installation!
Consistently smooth transitions to successive updates, for so-o long...
@Zalex108 said in Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5:
I've read this is on the
Xbutton or Menu, AFAIK, Mouse Gesture and Double Click works.
It definitely includes the mouse gesture and keyboard shortcut methods, but I forgot about double click, as I have that disabled so as not to accidentally close tabs.
Good to read later though that this problem was addressed but just hasn't gotten out yet.