what reputation value is needed to get webmail services?
@suharji Built around vivaldi services fair usage.
There is not a known defined value. May need days, weeks or months.
mib2berlin
@suharji
Hi, we know being active in the forum, use the sync feature and Vivaldi social media help to get there.
No user know exactly how it work to avoid spammers.
Cheers, mib
@Hadden89 ok thank you
@mib2berlin ok thank you.. does your account have a webmail service?
@suharji See the blog post
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts
does your account have a webmail service?
As a "rule of thumb", anyone registered (and active) before April 2023 will have a webmail account.
From May 2023, the webmail account is a "bonus" granted to active users.
mib2berlin
@suharji
Hi, my account is from 2015 so yes.
Later they add a SMS verification, many user don't like this.
Now you have to be active and wait a bit, sounds OK to me.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@bagadesuyash You are a new user, i do not see that your registered a few years ago.
Farewell.
@bagadesuyash said in webmail vivaldi:
my username was suyashbagade
User does not exist.
When you delete accounts all data is gone, just like in other communities and internet services. You can not reactivate deleted accounts. That's against fraud with name hijacking.
@bagadesuyash I wish you much fun in a new place where you will get your webmail and other services immediately. Good luck.
@bagadesuyash said in webmail vivaldi:
I had vivaldi webmail account but i deleted it.. I wanted to recreate it but now it says that reputation is needed.
i have been using sync and themes too but even after 2 weeks no points. And i saw on my profile i have 0 Reputation...
Deleting your "old" account also deleted your Webmail...
The "reputation" needed for Webmail includes (but is not only) your forum profile reputation. Sync/Blogs etc do not affect your forum reputation - but DO add to your "total reputation for Webmail" requirement.
However, how much "total reputation" is needed has not been (and will not be) disclosed.
I do not know why users have so much impatience to wait.
Otherwise they can use Protonmail or GMail or Outlook or GMX or someting else when they in such I-need-it-immediately mode.
@DoctorG said in webmail vivaldi:
why users have so much impatience to wait.
Because it is "FREE"
@TbGbe Ah, such users post often at Givit.ork.
@DoctorG Is very nice charitable organisation, yes?
@bagadesuyash AN what tells us that image?
I know that vivaldi.net mail server is not on any blocklist.
DoctorG Ambassador
@bagadesuyash said in webmail vivaldi:
GMX (Exclusive for Germany, Austria and Switzerland) has the best reputation i have ever seen..
not right. You never had trouble with contracts of GMX&WebDe. In the past i knew, phone agents frauded contracts and people needed a lawyer to get away from them.
And yes, with Vivaldi,Net you do not have such struggle. Only waiting and sometimes using Vivaldi Sync & Social @ Mastodon – them you get webmail faster.
@bagadesuyash As a mail server admin i know what bad blocklist from so called serious mail providers (global and local monopolists) are, dear poster.
@Pathduck LOL, some of my imaginary domains exist? Funny.
@DoctorG
.orkis not a valid TLD