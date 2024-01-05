Startpage thumbnails missing
Hi! After some manual sync in the past, startpage no longer displays normal trade pics for featured links, which makes it really ugly. Only page miniatures when entered on. See below.
How can I fix this?
Thank you so much.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dm29-84 That is a known and confirmed bug, i remember after using Vivaldi Sync.
Fix is in progress by Vivali dev.
Thank you. Its been like this for many years
mib2berlin
@dm29-84
Hi, the bug @DoctorG mention is new:
VB-102214
bookmark thumbnail is sometimes lost
And it is fixed now internal.
On you image it is Amazon and Trip Advisor, for example.
Booking.com is a default one.
I never saw the default thumbnails are missing.
These are located in:
/Users/username/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/Application/6.5.3206.48/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/
You can load them manually with right click on the thumbnail and Select Custom Icon.
It is a bit work but they should stay independent of this bug.
EDIT: This is a Windows path viewed from Linux, Windows use \ instead oh /.
Thank you so much. Would be nice having those thumbnails available anywhere inside Vivaldi support websites. Should I search them one by one at the www?
mib2berlin
@dm29-84
I have 259 thumbnails in this folder, this should help for many pages.
The most I use I do myself.
Very kind. Thank you!