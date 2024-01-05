@dm29-84

Hi, the bug @DoctorG mention is new:

VB-102214

bookmark thumbnail is sometimes lost

And it is fixed now internal.

On you image it is Amazon and Trip Advisor, for example.

Booking.com is a default one.

I never saw the default thumbnails are missing.

These are located in:

/Users/username/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/Application/6.5.3206.48/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/

You can load them manually with right click on the thumbnail and Select Custom Icon.

It is a bit work but they should stay independent of this bug.

EDIT: This is a Windows path viewed from Linux, Windows use \ instead oh /.