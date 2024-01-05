Hi Guys

Vivaldi randomly disable web page functionality on all web pages. I am running Arch Linux and it happens daily. It happens in both stable and snapshot 6.5.3222.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit).

Fields and dropdowns become unresponsive so you may be half way through filling out a form and it just breaks page dropdowns or typing in boxes.

I can test same webpage in other chromium browser works perfect. As this is core basic functionality it needs fixing urgently. I have had to go back to my old browser to work because i cannot trust vivaldi to be stable when doing work items.

Is there a bug listed for this issue ?