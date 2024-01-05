Vivaldi randomly disable web page functionality on all web pages.
Hi Guys
Vivaldi randomly disable web page functionality on all web pages. I am running Arch Linux and it happens daily. It happens in both stable and snapshot 6.5.3222.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit).
Fields and dropdowns become unresponsive so you may be half way through filling out a form and it just breaks page dropdowns or typing in boxes.
I can test same webpage in other chromium browser works perfect. As this is core basic functionality it needs fixing urgently. I have had to go back to my old browser to work because i cannot trust vivaldi to be stable when doing work items.
Is there a bug listed for this issue ?
@OsoPolar
Hi, to my knowledge nobody else report this in the forum ever for 6.5 builds.
What do you meant with all pages?
Please add 2-3 pages where it actually happen.
@mib2berlin hi thanks for quick response. Its not something to replicate easy because i can use a page 1 day its fine then the next day it freezes up but happens randomly on any website page its happened on Amazon on Gmail or Home Assistant or Unraid server pages etc etc.
Eg i was configuring a template in Unraid and half way through dropdowns stopped.
Picking a option in Amazon dropdowns failing
Its just very frustrating i restart browser and they still dont work but most of the time they do work. I have found this in both stable and snapshot.
@OsoPolar
Hm, such freezing could be a crash of the render engine, can you check
.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/if any reports are there you can connect to such a freeze?
@mib2berlin no report i have found one the just does not work.
Please check twitter or X and try to expand a video to full size
See here https://photos.app.goo.gl/5p1qQmWYgrLDjNfNA
First video on X is in Vivaldi
2nd Video is Brave in X
@OsoPolar
I don't use social media but they broke Vivaldi several times in the past, the same for Twitch.
I used Amazon last two days a lot but no issues here, buying something and Prime video.
No other reports since 6.5 is out, if X doesn't work for all user we would have many reports.
I would start with the usual subjects, disable HW acceleration, remove all extensions, test in a clean profile and so forth.
A Mesa update break Vivaldi on several Linux distributions the last few weeks, for me too.
Neither Google link is working from here, all I see is the spinner in the middle of the screen, nothing runs.
On occasion, I have experienced what may be something similar, where If I am on a web page, select a link at the top of the page, which then displays a new menu underneath it, clicking anything on the new menu, does not work. This occurs intermittently. Not sure if this is what the original poster is referring to.
@edwardp
Hm, the video shows full screen on X work for me:
It takes a while until the 8 MB .gif is loaded but < 1 minute.
@mib2berlin Both links have loaded in. What I referred to above, is different from this issue.
@edwardp
Do you meant the menu item "More" on the page:
https://www.livescience.com for example?
edwardp Ambassador
@mib2berlin Yes. That would be similar.
What I am seeing intermittently: go to https://www.casino.org (It is a casino gambling-related web site, may or may not be geofenced in some countries.), mouse-over (not click) News & Guides, then click News. Occasionally, nothing will occur. I will see the Reload icon in the browser change from the circular arrow to the X then it will immediately change back to the circular arrow, while staying on the same URL.
@edwardp
I guess these issues are very hard to catch, work for me in 6.5 and 6.6 with uBlock or the Vivaldi add blocker.
I add the page on my start page and will test it several times a day if I can reproduce this.
Here is the X video I test the full screen error @OsoPolar mention.
https://twitter.com/viralbhayani77/status/1743260277808955407
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The X link will not work for me, as I am not on the service. One cannot see anything on it now, without an account.
@edwardp
Strange, I don't have an account either.
@OsoPolar @edwardp
Hi, I test this several pages but mostly at https://www.casino.org/ on Windows and Linux for over a week and could not reproduce this one single time.
To be honest I have no idea why this happen for some user, at least two.
Cheers, mib