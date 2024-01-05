Annoying Message Boxes for Blocked Websites
-
I see an annoying message box when I try to access websites blocked through "Screen time"
How to reproduce
-
Limit some websites in Content&Privacy (Access to Web Content - customize )
say: youtube.com
-
try to access the website in Vivaldi
-
You see dialog box
-
other browsers display "Cannot access website" as a page instead of "Message Box/dialog box"
-
-
Here is sample from another browser :
-
@Zalex108 That is not Vivaldi but macOS level setting
Use Screen Time on your Mac
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210387
-
Yes it is screen time to restrict websites in Mac.
But vivaldi is behaving weird with dialog boxes. could you pls fix it ?
-
I never added any extensions. Just plain installation with Mac. Mac has inbuilt feature called screen time to restrict websites.