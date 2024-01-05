An user had reported on Reddit that they switched to Vivaldi on IOS going by the various merits and features. However they witnessed bouts of crashes after exit and reopen due to which they had to uninstall.

I suggested them if they got a chance to report it in these forums. Since they did not have an account and added that they would check if a subsequent version would be carrying a fix, hence, on a goodwill gesture would like to relay this message to Vivaldi team.