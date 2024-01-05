Vivaldi Crash on IOS
lavanyadeepak
An user had reported on Reddit that they switched to Vivaldi on IOS going by the various merits and features. However they witnessed bouts of crashes after exit and reopen due to which they had to uninstall.
I suggested them if they got a chance to report it in these forums. Since they did not have an account and added that they would check if a subsequent version would be carrying a fix, hence, on a goodwill gesture would like to relay this message to Vivaldi team.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Without steps to reproduce the issue or even a hint to what is causing the browser to crash it's impossible to investigate it.
If they can pinpoint what is casing the crash (e.g. Vivaldi crashes when reordering bookmarks, when closing the last private tab, etc.), they can report the issue on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ (no account needed), so the dev team can take a look.
Thanks for relaying the message.