I use Vivaldi's clock and I think it's very pretty, but it would be cool to add a feature similar to what exists in the "Clock in New Tab" extensions that opens a Tab with the interface with just the time, something similar to the iPhone function (or other apps that leave this screen over time).

This feature could be activated when we click on the Time icon and it automatically opens the new Tab, or activate it when we activate Rest Mode. To make it look like the "Screen Saver".

I will leave some example images.