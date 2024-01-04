Request for the new Sessions Panel
-
As you may recognize from a previous post here a few days ago, I'm a big fan of the new Sessions Panel (See Vivaldi, Windows Deskop forum).
It would be a nice added feature if-- instead of having only the option to "close tabs to left", or "close tabs to right", if one could "close all tabs from this domain"
E.g. have a look at:
Being one who is not a huge fan of Discord, for example, what pleasure in "close all tabs from Discord!"?!?
Another example I began to report the other day. I think I was trying to get rid of those Porteus tabs, in one fell swoop, and to demo the available options.
Consider also please, how "Tree Style Tabs" is similar to Vivaldi's, but yet a slightly different take on idea of a vertical tabs view.
It's a Mozilla browser extension which results in a view much like what Vivaldi is doing w/ the new Sessions Panel, but the primary difference-- in accordance with what I've mentioned above about affecting tabs based on domain-- Tree Style organizes the tabs based on Domain (incl SSL vs non), and those tabs are collapsible.
For me, those feat's added would be the cherry on top of the delicious ice-cream you've got going on so far!
Keep up the remarkable work, Vivaldi Team! We've got all eyes on you!
Thanks for reading, and best regards!
-
I don't understand the title of this post - how is this related to the sessions panel?
@ajaxStardust said in Request for the new Sessions Panel:
if one could "close all tabs from this domain"
create a command chain:
- select related tabs
- close tab
@ajaxStardust said in Request for the new Sessions Panel:
Consider also please, how "Tree Style Tabs" is similar to Vivaldi's, but yet a slightly different take on idea of a vertical tabs view
Check the existing feature wish https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24608/implement-tree-style-tabs and please note that you can use the window panel as an alternative to the vertical tab bar - this has aspects to tree style tabs.
-
Update: Well? I'm glad I did that screenshot the other day. Why?
I see that I need to renew my glasses prescription.
Clearly, there is an option to "Stack tabs [by] domain" in Vivaldi already! Wonderful!
I must experiment now! Can't do that on this PC w/ only 4GB. He may be knocked down, but he ain't out yet!
-
@WildEnte said in Request for the new Sessions Panel:
how is this related to the sessions panel?
Not sure. Maybe what I'm referencing as the Sessions Panel, is not the sessions panel at all. The vertical tabs, after all, are apparently not present in the Linux version. Yet, a "Sessions" panel exists for saving.
So, I honestly don't know what I'm talking about.
I appreciate the recommendation to use the forum search. I apologize that I don't have time to wait 10 mins for this PC to load a page.
Cheers!
-
Hi,
Split the FR and follow the Tips Guide.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Thx