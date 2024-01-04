As you may recognize from a previous post here a few days ago, I'm a big fan of the new Sessions Panel (See Vivaldi, Windows Deskop forum).

It would be a nice added feature if-- instead of having only the option to "close tabs to left", or "close tabs to right", if one could "close all tabs from this domain"

E.g. have a look at:



Being one who is not a huge fan of Discord, for example, what pleasure in "close all tabs from Discord!"?!?



Another example I began to report the other day. I think I was trying to get rid of those Porteus tabs, in one fell swoop, and to demo the available options.



Consider also please, how "Tree Style Tabs" is similar to Vivaldi's, but yet a slightly different take on idea of a vertical tabs view.

It's a Mozilla browser extension which results in a view much like what Vivaldi is doing w/ the new Sessions Panel, but the primary difference-- in accordance with what I've mentioned above about affecting tabs based on domain-- Tree Style organizes the tabs based on Domain (incl SSL vs non), and those tabs are collapsible.

For me, those feat's added would be the cherry on top of the delicious ice-cream you've got going on so far!

Keep up the remarkable work, Vivaldi Team! We've got all eyes on you!



Thanks for reading, and best regards!