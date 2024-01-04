Annoying bars on full screen on iPad
PolskaKrowa
Hi. The new update ruined watching the movie in full screen. When I turn movie on full screen, that little bar/separator at the bottom of the screen doesn't disappear. Please remove these annoying bars or make them completely black. TY ;*
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3212.38
OS / Version: iPadOS 17.2
Device Model: iPad Pro 11 3gen
@PolskaKrowa I managed to bypass the problem by running full screen, pulling out the lower bar with applications, waiting a second until the upper bar disappears and hiding the lower bar with applications.