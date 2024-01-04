Issues with Customisation
Vivaldi has some great features. However, Some issues I have is the lack of a decent Theme editor. The theme cusomisations are very limited in my humble opinion.
For example, I want a dark theme, but light Calendar. I cant do this.
I may decide on switching my dark theme to light, just to view calendar, but then all my personal icon replacements are lost too.
I should be able to make mods to each panel separately. then Icons should be global to all my themes, unless i want the theme's original icons.
I couldnt see anything in the forums - apart from lots of individual customisation requests.
are there any workarounds ?
@ammo999 said in Issues with Customisation:
Under the
Iconstab of the theme editor, you can set it so the current theme uses the icon set from a different theme with the
Use Icon Set fromoption.