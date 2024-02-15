Thanks for your continued support!

Yes, I did find the Setting for the Title bar, thanks for the shortcut!

As for the close button, I apologise, I wasn't clear enough. The problem was that, when hovering over inactive tabs, the close button did not appear as it should. To close an inactive tab I had to make it active and THEN close it. But I did find the relevant code in the CSS and commented it out.

My last problem didn't have anything to do with the address bar, it was about the tabs height on the tab column. I have many tabs open and before I could only see their titles. But now the minimum height has been raised and I see a very small part of the window thumbnail too, and it doesn't look that good... I didn't find the code that controls that, though. I had to completely disable thumbnails...

PS Oh! Also, with the latest version, the bookmark bar doesn't auto-hide any more?