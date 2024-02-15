Firefox Flat Tab Style [v5.1.1 - 02/15/2024]
- Version 5.1.1 - 02/15/2024
- Code: https://bit.ly/firefox-flat-tab-style
- Fix uneven spacing between tabs and remove close button background
- Feel free to customize the height and width of both the main tab bar and the sub tab bar
- Customize the tab bar according to your own preferences
- Add Two-Level Sub Tab Flat Style
- Fix issue with opening multiple tabs
- The close button appears when hovering over any tab
- Fixed many other small errors
- The Menu button (Vivaldi) moves to the top left corner of the screen
- THEME DOWNLOAD https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/zrnvL6O17L4
- DARK MODE CHROME EXTENSION DOWNLOAD
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-mode/dmghijelimhndkbmpgbldicpogfkceaj
- AUTO SWITCH DARK MODE WINDOWS APP
https://github.com/AutoDarkMode/Windows-Auto-Night-Mode/releases/
- Dark Theme => Go to Settings > Themes > Dark
- DARK MODE
- LIGHT MODE
- THEME SETUP
First Comment
tried this, and nice work!
@toaa Thank you, have fun ^^
Hmmm this looks lovely! But I can't get the sidebar to appear (It worked once as I moved the cursor to the side, then it stopped). Doesn't it work with vertical tabs?
Also my title bar is still there... Hmmmm
Thanks for the lovely mod!
6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
- The title bar is still visible, please follow the image below to hide the title bar.
- Maybe it won't work. Then, move your mouse to the top left corner of the screen edge (Horizontal tab mode) click and select View => Show Title Bar to show or hide the title bar.
- Tab Left or Tab Right (Vertical Tab Mode), click on the red Vivaldi logo in the upper left corner of the screen!
- For example, I set the shortcut to Ctrl + E for convenience ^^
- Side Panel only displays once when you drag the mouse
Please try deleting all the old code and replacing it with the following new code. I have tried to fix errors and revise the interface to make it more suitable and beautiful.
In this version, I have fixed and optimized the Horizontal Tab interface in all 3 modes Tab Stacking
I also fixed the error of the interface (Tab Right) not displaying properly because I had previously forgotten it.
Side Panel will work if and only when you drag the mouse close to the right or left edge of the screen. I tested it in both Tab Left and Tab Right modes and it works well.
Try it and give me your feedback.
There are definitely still errors, but I will try to fix them soon
Currently, I haven't done the Bottom Tab interface yet because I don't have time. Editing and optimizing it for all cases is really a very tiring and time-consuming job of testing
I will edit the Bottom Tab later if I have time
Please review the code in the article above, I have edited it.
Code Auto Hide Bookmark Bar, please see in the first comment
Thank you, sidebar now works fine!
As for the title bar, I hadn't noticed there was an option to hide it... sorry!
I noticed that you raised the minimum tab height when in vertical mode? Can you tell me which line controls that as I'd like to set it to the absolute minimum?
Also, not sure if this is a bug or a feature, but close buttons do not appear except for the active tab.
Thanks again, and have a great day!
- The title bar you can try pressing (For US English language): Alt + V release your hand and then press H again.
- The close button only displays on the active tab. You can go to Settings and tick the Permanently box to display it on all tabs.
- Regarding the height of the address bar when in portrait mode, you can open a new tab and enter the address bar as follows:
chrome://inspect/#apps
- Find a line ending in window.html and click inspect
- Press Ctrl + Shift + C and then point to the address bar to select the address bar element. Find the following line: Edit the number 37px as desired.
/* Address-Bar Height */ #browser.win.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar), #browser.linux.address-top .toolbar:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar) { min-height: calc(37px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); }
- However, 37px is the minimum number that can be achieved, you cannot adjust the size further.
- Then you need to edit the inner element to make it smaller, then you can continue editing the 37px number above.
/* Height of Mainbar */ .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar .page-zoom-controls, .color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-mainbar { background: #ffffff; color: var(--colorAccentFg); height: 30px; border-radius: 0; } /* The height of the address and search input box */ .color-behind-tabs-off .SearchField, .color-behind-tabs-off .UrlBar-AddressField { border: none; height: 24px; margin: 0 2px; background-color: #f0f0f4; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 2px transparent; transition: box-shadow 0.4s linear, margin 0.4s linear; will-change: transition; } /* Height of Vivaldi Logo Button */ .disable-titlebar.address-top#browser:not(.tabs-top) .vivaldi { width: 32px; height: 34px; margin: 0; border-radius: 0; background: #e30e0e; color: #ffffff; border-bottom: 1px solid #e3e3e3; } /* Height of windows button (Minimize, Maximize, Close Button) */ .disable-titlebar#browser.win .window-buttongroup { height: 23px; }
- Use the inspect tool above to edit for the most intuitive look, it will change directly, then copy the edited code into your old code, restart the browser.
- Please pay attention to the attribute: height of the above code, just edit that number to suit your needs
Thanks for your continued support!
Yes, I did find the Setting for the Title bar, thanks for the shortcut!
As for the close button, I apologise, I wasn't clear enough. The problem was that, when hovering over inactive tabs, the close button did not appear as it should. To close an inactive tab I had to make it active and THEN close it. But I did find the relevant code in the CSS and commented it out.
My last problem didn't have anything to do with the address bar, it was about the tabs height on the tab column. I have many tabs open and before I could only see their titles. But now the minimum height has been raised and I see a very small part of the window thumbnail too, and it doesn't look that good... I didn't find the code that controls that, though. I had to completely disable thumbnails...
Thanks again!
PS Oh! Also, with the latest version, the bookmark bar doesn't auto-hide any more?
- If you want to hide the Bookmark bar, add the following code into the CSS code:
/* AUTO HIDE BOOKMARK BAR */ /* General */ #browser.tabs-top.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar, #browser.tabs-left.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar, #browser.tabs-left.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar, #browser.tabs-right.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar, #browser.tabs-right.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar { z-index: 5; } #browser.tabs-top.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-left.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-left.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-right.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-right.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar { position: absolute !important; width: 100%; transition: transform 0.2s !important; z-index: 4; } /* Tabs-TOP | Address-TOP | Bookmark-Bar-TOP */ #browser.tabs-top.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar { top: 39px; transform: translateY(-100%); } .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar { height: 33px; } #browser.tabs-top.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-top.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-top.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar, #browser.tabs-top.address-top.bookmark-bar-top #header:hover ~ #main .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(0); } /* Tabs-TOP | Address-BOTTOM | Bookmark-Bar-BOTTOM */ #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar { bottom: 34px; transform: translateY(100%); } #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(0); } /* Tabs-TOP | Address-BOTTOM | Bookmark-Bar-TOP */ #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar { top: 0; transform: translateY(-100%); } #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-top.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-top #header:hover ~ #main .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(0); } /* Tabs-BOTTOM | Address-TOP | Bookmark-Bar-TOP */ #browser.tabs-bottom.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar { top: 34px; transform: translateY(-100%); } #browser.tabs-bottom.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(0); } /* Tabs-BOTTOM | Address-BOTTOM | Bookmark-Bar-BOTTOM */ #browser.tabs-bottom.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar { bottom: 5px; transform: translateY(0); } #browser.tabs-bottom.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-bottom.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(-100%); } /* Tabs-LEFT | Address-TOP | Bookmark-Bar-TOP */ #browser.tabs-left.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(0%); top: 5px; } #browser.tabs-left.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-left.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-left.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(100%); height: 33px; } #browser.tabs-left.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar { position: relative; z-index: 999999999; } /* Tabs-LEFT | Address-BOTTOM | Bookmark-Bar-BOTTOM */ #browser.tabs-left.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar { bottom: 5px; transform: translateY(0); } #browser.tabs-left.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-left.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-left.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(-100%); } /* Tabs-RIGHT | Address-TOP | Bookmark-Bar-TOP */ #browser.tabs-right.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar { top: 34px; transform: translateY(-100%); } #browser.tabs-right.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-right.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-right.address-top.bookmark-bar-top .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(0); } /* Tabs-RIGHT | Address-BOTTOM | Bookmark-Bar-BOTTOM */ #browser.tabs-right.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar { bottom: 5px; transform: translateY(0); } #browser.tabs-right.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:hover, #browser.tabs-right.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar:focus-within, #browser.tabs-right.address-bottom.bookmark-bar-bottom .mainbar:hover ~ .bookmark-bar { transform: translateY(-100%); } /* Background Color */ .color-behind-tabs-off .bookmark-bar button { background-color: #ffffff; color: var(--colorAccentFg); } .bookmark-bar .observer { padding: 0; background-color: #ffffff; } .color-behind-tabs-off .bookmark-bar button:focus-visible, .color-behind-tabs-off .bookmark-bar button:hover { background-color: #f0f0f4; }
Regarding the tab thumbnail image as you said, I'm sorry because I don't use that feature so I didn't process it :D. Do you mean this function?
Please illustrate with a screenshot to make it easier to understand. If it's correct, I'll find a way to fix it
The problem is that the Close button is not displayed when hovering over tabs. I don't know why it doesn't work on your computer, but mine works very well. You can try deleting or commenting the following lines of code to reset Vivaldi's default values
/* Close Button Show Only In New Tab */ #browser.color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab.active.active .tab-header .close { display: flex; } /* Close Button Show Only In New Tab (Fix In Vertical Tab Mode) */ .tabs-left .tab-header .close { display: none !important; } #browser.color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab.active.active:hover .tab-header .close { display: flex !important; }
I installed this but wont work for me i get the same old tab design. help please
I installed it with help of @mib2berlin Thanks, I removed the tab spacing but when i click top of a tab it wont select the tab, its like tab spacing is still there. also is there anyway we can make this theme completely back?
Thank you for responding. I will check and try to fix that in the next update. The feature of clicking on the space above each tab to select a tab will return ^^ Please wait for me
- Hello. I've fixed the bug and the functionality you expected is back. Now you can click on the space above each tab to select that tab easily.
- Please scroll up to the article above and carefully read the instructions at the beginning of the article I have revised!
UPDATE New Version
You can now click on the empty space at the top of each tab to select that tab instead of just being able to click on that exact tab like before. (Like Firefox)
Fixed some outstanding interface errors, changed to be more suitable
Please scroll up to the article and carefully read the instructions at the beginning of the article and then follow it.
Or Full Code Here: https://jsfiddle.net/nguoidadolangthang/24ru9jh1/4/
This is awesome thanks, WHen you have time give us a option for a completely back theme
@DeMiThA Yes, I will optimize the code and create a completely black version, just go to settings and change to black theme ^^
@DeMiThA Dark Theme Added. You can check out the article and try it. Just go to Settings, select "Dark" Theme and install as instructed in the image in the article
Awesomeeeeeeeeeee!