Trash can | Limit amount of Tabs
Tab bar "display trash can" setting, please add an option to limit the number of results...
For the tab bar "display trash can" setting, please add an option to limit the number of results in the "show closed tabs" button menu. Shortening the menu will let us reach the "clear all" function faster at the bottom of the menu. Currently, in that menu, it requires too much scrolling and wait time to reach the "clear all" function.
[bug reported VB-102946]
