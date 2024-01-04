"Alt key for main menu" setting, please make the expiration time for holding the ALT key be quicker...
For the "alt key for main menu" setting, please make the expiration time for holding the ALT key be quicker. Currently, it seems the expiration time is around 1 second long, which is too slow, which makes it too easy to unintentionally trigger the menu when we press the ALT key for other purposes. Please change it to be shorter like 100 ms, which is much quicker, so it needs to be triggered more intentionally, such as with a quick tap of the ALT key. Or add an option to let us customize the expiration timing.
[bug reported VB-102944]