Unacceptable Absence of StartTLS in Vivaldi: A Persistent Shortcoming Three Years After the Bug was Reported

This is not a cross topic: its just my request in english following my previous topic at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53524/account-su-alice-it-impossibile-da-configurare-protocollo-starttls-mancante-missing-starttls-protocol/16?_=1704385638946

Dear Vivaldi Developers, I am the one who opened this topic well over 3 years ago.

I come to you with growing concern about a fundamental and unacceptable gap in the management of email accounts within your browser: the lack of support for StartTLS. It is with a sense of frustration and disappointment that I express my dismay that this critical vulnerability has not yet been resolved, despite bug reports having been filed for over three years now.

StartTLS is a crucial component for ensuring secure email communications, protecting sensitive user data during transmission. Its implementation is a best practice in the cybersecurity industry and an essential feature for any email client. Its absence in Vivaldi constitutes a significant security flaw, putting user privacy and protection at risk.

Unresolved bug reports represent a clear failure in your efforts to provide a reliable and secure product. We cannot ignore the fact that the security of personal data and online communications is a top priority for modern users, and the lack of support for StartTLS is a serious flaw that goes beyond a mere lack of features.

I strongly urge you to dedicate the resources necessary to address this matter immediately. The delay in resolving such a critical issue calls into questioning your focus on security and your ability to respond to the needs of your users. User trust is fragile, and failure to act on this issue could have negative consequences for your brand and reputation.

I urgently ask you to consider this issue as a top priority and to inform the user community about concrete timelines for the implementation of StartTLS in the management of Vivaldi mail accounts. Security is not an option; it is a fundamental requirement. It is the developers' responsibility to ensure that Vivaldi maintains the highest standards of cybersecurity.

Please act promptly to address this security deficiency and demonstrate your commitment to data protection and user satisfaction.

In the hope that this problem will be resolved soon in the new year, I send you my best wishes.