It's painful to see that this is filed as a 'feature request'.

Basic keyboard accessibility should be a requirement, without which a feature should simply not leave the alpha testing stage.

Since the Opera days in the first decade of this century, I've been clamouring to have accessibility requirements as a checklist before deploying changes or new features to production. Or even earlier: to make the designs of new or changed features available to an accessibility testing group that can review whether accessibility has been sufficiently covered. That the accessibility community still has to ask for such basic things after over 15 years is shameful.