Allow Editing of Sessions without the Mouse
Pesala Ambassador
Currently, one must use the mouse to edit sessions. This is an accessibility issue for those who have difficulty using a mouse or trackpad.
- Cursor keys could be used to edit, and could be used to finish editing.
- Cursor keys and could navigate the tabs/windows in a session (this only works after selecting a tab with the mouse cursor).
- Delete should remove a tab or window from the saved session.
greybeard Ambassador
Or Backspace for those using Apple/Unix keyboards.
It's painful to see that this is filed as a 'feature request'.
Basic keyboard accessibility should be a requirement, without which a feature should simply not leave the alpha testing stage.
Since the Opera days in the first decade of this century, I've been clamouring to have accessibility requirements as a checklist before deploying changes or new features to production. Or even earlier: to make the designs of new or changed features available to an accessibility testing group that can review whether accessibility has been sufficiently covered. That the accessibility community still has to ask for such basic things after over 15 years is shameful.
That being said, most seems to be possible here from the context menu, though things are not really consistent.
I have some weird strings in the context menu that aren't clear to me, but that could be the translation. First Exclude, and then Delete?
Note also that Alt+Up/Down is already a reasonably well-supported shortcut in Vivaldi to sort (though the presentation of the feature varies).
I agree that the panel should be presented as a hierarchical list; it's not clear to me how to return from an editing state to the main list. That would be solved by not using two levels.
Pesala Ambassador
@Figaro_FV said in Allow Editing of Sessions without the Mouse:
It's painful to see that this is filed as a 'feature request'.
Feel free to submit a bug report. I figured that by posting here, it would get attention from more users. @DoctorG will likely draw the developers’ attention to it, as she is keen to support accessibility.
As it stands you can use the keyboard, but you need to do everything via the context menu which requires a keyboard with a menu key or enough keys to perform Shift+F10. But this is cumbersome, and I've just noticed opening the context menu via keyboard is buggy and doesn't put the menu in the right place which is confusing. This could be improved a lot.