Is there a way to add custom icons for profiles? (if so, how could I extract the default Icon to make colored versions, which I would like for my other profile(s))

If no custom Icons are possible please add the default Icon (the upper part of a body in gray) in various different colors, or add some colored circles (or other abstract two colors only icons).

As is, this are two dozens of childish tasteless yuck (<- edited by administration) icons.