Add Icons for Profile
Is there a way to add custom icons for profiles? (if so, how could I extract the default Icon to make colored versions, which I would like for my other profile(s))
If no custom Icons are possible please add the default Icon (the upper part of a body in gray) in various different colors, or add some colored circles (or other abstract two colors only icons).
As is, this are two dozens of childish tasteless yuck (<- edited by administration) icons.
Hi,
Not sure whether this would apply on the Browser's bar icon too.
Check it out:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/415469 | https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55873/text-instead-of-icons-profile | https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/359297
OakdaleFTL
@michaa7 When you create a profile, you can name it and select a custom icon! For example, my RunninGag profile is a simple animated GIF — selected as a visual cue to when the browser is bogged down: RunRun slows or stops running...
Vivaldi provides the means to do this.
Thanks!
I only after your answer understood that the "+" icon opens the door to selecting a custom icon.
Is there a restriction regarding image size? And do you have a clue about how to extract the vivaldi custon profil icon (for me to make copies in different colors)?