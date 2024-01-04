vivaldi updating itself, again, how to stop it??
is thre some other way to permanently stop vivaldi from updating itself without consent?
for at least a year i kept forced updates at bay by deisabling the automatic updates in settings and blocking "update_notifier.exe" with the firewall
until this morning i was using Vivaldi.6.2.3105.54.x64 (since 2023-09 when it was released)
then for no reason it was updated to 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.3803)
seriously, what the hell? why is vivaldi forcing updates now, especially when the browser is as broken as it is (mostly adress bar)??
Hi,
Have you created a New Profile?
That behaviour happened on me just on that case since takes the value not set regarding Updating.
Regarding firewall blocking, maybe something changed.
Also,
DoctorG Ambassador
@mafnadeda I guess in Windows Schedule is a task entry for Vivaldi, disable it.
mib2berlin
@mafnadeda
Hi, there was a thread about with a leftover in the Windows registry.
A key which enable the automatic update even you have disables it.
I cant find it at moment but the user @Pathduck was involved, I hope he can help you with the issue.
Cheers, mib