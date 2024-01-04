is thre some other way to permanently stop vivaldi from updating itself without consent?

for at least a year i kept forced updates at bay by deisabling the automatic updates in settings and blocking "update_notifier.exe" with the firewall

until this morning i was using Vivaldi.6.2.3105.54.x64 (since 2023-09 when it was released)

then for no reason it was updated to 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.3803)

seriously, what the hell? why is vivaldi forcing updates now, especially when the browser is as broken as it is (mostly adress bar)??