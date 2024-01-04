I was composing an email and suddenly the Vivaldi screen was blank with just a heading saying (I think) History.

I managed to get most back via the View/Show xxx Bar.

What I have not got is the Mail Bar which is between the list on Unread mail and the expansion of the selected mail item. Thus I cannot mark anything as Read.

When I compose an email I am missing the toolbar there as well - the Mail Composer Bar. This means I cannot Send. The Send All button says No messages.

I have reset all the Toolbars using View/Customise Toolbar.

I have stopped and restarted Vivaldi.

I have looked in Settings.

I have searched the forum.

No success.

Any suggestions? I am stuck at the moment.

Vivaldi for Linux on Ubuntu 22.04, up-to-date.

Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)

Revision 07ce15ff03bc37197cd6da2a464f693f40421dee

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/1981-51-bumble_TIME612569870 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot

Profile Path /home/alan/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default

Variations Seed Type Safe