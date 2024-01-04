Toolbars are missing
-
I was composing an email and suddenly the Vivaldi screen was blank with just a heading saying (I think) History.
I managed to get most back via the View/Show xxx Bar.
What I have not got is the Mail Bar which is between the list on Unread mail and the expansion of the selected mail item. Thus I cannot mark anything as Read.
When I compose an email I am missing the toolbar there as well - the Mail Composer Bar. This means I cannot Send. The Send All button says No messages.
I have reset all the Toolbars using View/Customise Toolbar.
I have stopped and restarted Vivaldi.
I have looked in Settings.
I have searched the forum.
No success.
Any suggestions? I am stuck at the moment.
Vivaldi for Linux on Ubuntu 22.04, up-to-date.
Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
Revision 07ce15ff03bc37197cd6da2a464f693f40421dee
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/1981-51-bumble_TIME612569870 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot
Profile Path /home/alan/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default
Variations Seed Type Safe
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MisterAP Email only works in one window. Is the Mail icon visible in the Panel Toolbar?
-
The Mail (envelope) and other icons are visible as usual. So far as I can tell, all is the same except for the toolbars.
Clicking on Unread or Received etc. shows the list of headers, and the selected expansion of an email, but without the toolbar between.
-
Mine looks like this
-
Mine has the 2nd grey line (yours says E-Mail), but no longer the toolbar above it with all the icons.
How can I get it back?
-
You appear to have "lost" the address bar (url bar) !
Settings/Address Bar - Show Address Bar
-
@MisterAP Settings → Address Bar
(+) Show Address Bar
Address Bar Position → (+) Top
-
My settings were already that. I changed to Position -> Bottom, no effect, back to Top, no effect.
and I tried restarting.
Also
-
I seem to have acquired a new button bar as well. I don't think I had seen it before. It arrived at the time the useful toolbars vanished. How do I get rid of it?
-
mib2berlin
@MisterAP
Hi, this is:
Can you try to close all mail tabs and the panel and open the mail view from the status bar icon:
-
@MisterAP Settings Appearance > Window > Toolbars and button "Reset All Toolbars" , and restart Vivaldi does not help?
-
@mib2berlin Thanks, the icons are back. However, closing all mail tabs and panels did not make any difference.
I tried closing them then restarting, but that did not change anything.
@DoctorG Thanks. I had already tried that. Tried again, but no difference.
I'm starting to think that I may need to clear everything and restart, but I don't want to lose anything.
-
mib2berlin
@MisterAP
Did you open the mail view from the icon?
Closing all was only to get a clean state.
-
@mib2berlin Yes, I used the Mail View icon from the envelope icon on the status bar.
-
Sorry, the Show Mail icon
-
The toolbar switches only to Mail toolbars after i clicked around in message folder tree or after i selected other panel button.
-
Well, I am not sure what I did, but things are back.
Approximately:
Minimise Vivaldi
Start a new session - gave Home screen
Switch to Mail as only 1 session can be displayed at a time
Close both sessions
Restart
No idea what got reset during that, but I hope all is now well.