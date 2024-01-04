Bring back the delete button for "Open saved Sessions" window
Hi all,
I really love Vivaldi and its various ways of using a function.
With the introduction of the new sessions panel the "old" "open saved sessions" dialog lost it's delete button.
I assigned shortcuts to open / save sessions since years. Therefore I'd like to get the "delete" button back in the named dialog.
Currently the missing session button is disturbing my daly workflow
@Irontiger I think the dialog will be removed in due course. Users can now open, save, edit, and delete sessions from the Sessions Panel.
The dialog is still needed for opening older saved sessions. Users could open their old saved sessions and save them from the panel.
Sync Saved Sessions, currently has 188 votes, so that may be implemented in due course.
@Pesala Hi and thanks for your feedback
Well, I see the use of the panels, but it's not helpful in every case. It's always located at one side for example. The "old" dialog is centered and - in my opinion - easier to reach and use.
I really hope they don't remove that dialog. Another idea would be an alternate "view" of a panels as a dialog (not restricted to sessions)...?
@Irontiger F2, enter Sess and select Session Panel; not fast enuff?
Is the Alt-menu faster? No.
Or had you added a shortcut to get fast to old session open popup?
Or do you mean you need less clicks/taps to reach old sessioon open popup compared to Session Panel?
@DoctorG Hi. Yes, I added a shortcut for saving a session and another one for open the saved sessions dialog.
My Workflows:
Save a sessions: Press shortcut --> Type the name --> Press enter. No mouse needed.
Open Sessions: Press shortcut --> select name by arrow keys --> Press enter. No mouse needed.
Delete Sessions: Press shortcut --> select name by arrow keys --> Press del. No mouse needed.
Everything works like a breeze. With the new panel this speed reduces dramatically. I'm partially sighted so it's much easier for me to not use the mouse
@Irontiger said in Bring back the delete button for "Open saved Sessions" window:
I'm partially sighted so it's much easier for me to not use the mouse
Ah, ok, so you need better accessibility, like me; i hate need of mouse because of reduce motoric issues in hands.
And yes, accessibility for people with special needs is sometimes not sufficient enough in Vivaldi.
What do you need to make access to Session Panel faster/easier for you? I can ask devs to imporve.
- Assign a shortcut to the Sessions Panel.
- Use the keys to navigate through the sessions,
- Press enter to open a session,
- Press delete to delete it.
@Pesala Yes, user can do this, but how to access the Session Panel search field easy?
Seems Shift-Tab key works.
But i can not access the buttons + - an Pen
A Accessibility Hell!
Bug reported as VB-102937 "Session Panel not accessible by keyboard"
-
@Pesala I already assigned a shortcut, but I didn't notice the keys works the same like bevor (enter, del, arrow keys). I'll definitely give it a shot.
Is there an option to change the font size and style of the name of a session in the sessions panel? The detailed information are good to read (x tabs in y windows), but the title of the sessions is harder to read (for me)?
Maybe a little offtopic, but you all help so well : Is there a way to overwrite a sessions with the same name instead of creating a new one every time?
@Irontiger said in Bring back the delete button for "Open saved Sessions" window:
Is there a way to overwrite a session
Just edit the session and that will become the new version.
Without using the mouse, Menu Key, then E (English UI) can be used to edit the session, but then you will have to use the mouse to select tabs or windows to delete, etc.
-
Thank you all
So I guess I'll have to stick with the font size and format of the titles. Hopefully I'll get used to that.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for creating the bug report. I submitted a feature request to Allow Editing of Sessions without the Mouse.
@Pesala Thanks for creating, i voted for it.