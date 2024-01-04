Note URL Lost on Edit
Pesala Ambassador
- Create a note from selected text on any webpage (I selected my Signature on my Vivaldi Profile page)
- Test the URL by double-clicking the note (should go to the page)
- Edit the note, or simply switch to editor mode in the Notes Panel
- Switch back to mark down mode
Result: The URL is deleted
Confirmed on 6.5 Stable and latest 6.5 Snapshot
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala VB-96604 URL to Note Lost on Updating - confirmed, no progress
Confirmed for internal Vivaldi 6.6 Nightly.