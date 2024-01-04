Browser UI Overlapping Issue
JohnWick891
Info: Windows 11, Vivaldi Latest Version, No Custom CSS.
Please fix this UI overlapping issue. This is so annoying.
@JohnWick891 This is a known issue (bug VB-96458). No timeline for a fix yet.
JohnWick891
@LonM Thank you for the reply.
