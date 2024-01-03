Tried the "Enhanced" checker but that seemed to not work well or had a lot of lag. I'm on a fiber optic line and Bandwidth is OK.

So, maybe Chrome made some changes. As noted the words that are mistyped are properly highlighted, but the replacement words that are offered are often off the mark sometimes or it returns a replacement that is always a plural (English).

Also when the pop up menu appears it is sometimes scrolled off the top of the window pane and I have to scroll up to see the choices. Also recent (relatively) behavior.

Interesting just now. I typed in "bahavior" but instead of offering me "behavior" it offered "behavior's" Plural and in this instance possessive rather than the correct "behavior." The other words offered were "behaviors'" and "behavioral." The correct singular tense was never offered.