Spellchecker a bit wonky?
For the last few minor version updates I have noticed that the spellchecker is somewhat off.
Common mistypes like "teh" for "the" seem to work most of the time but often for a misspelled word the replacement word offered is usually the plural. This is inside the browser and there are no additional external spellcheckers.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2861)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 23H2
Installed on 8/26/2023
OS build 22631.2861
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22681.1000.0
@dmkroslindale The spellchecker is a feature inherited from chromium not a vivaldi one... can you provide some examples? Btw you can try enhanced spell check and/or add the correct words to the dictionary:
Tried the "Enhanced" checker but that seemed to not work well or had a lot of lag. I'm on a fiber optic line and Bandwidth is OK.
So, maybe Chrome made some changes. As noted the words that are mistyped are properly highlighted, but the replacement words that are offered are often off the mark sometimes or it returns a replacement that is always a plural (English).
Also when the pop up menu appears it is sometimes scrolled off the top of the window pane and I have to scroll up to see the choices. Also recent (relatively) behavior.
Interesting just now. I typed in "bahavior" but instead of offering me "behavior" it offered "behavior's" Plural and in this instance possessive rather than the correct "behavior." The other words offered were "behaviors'" and "behavioral." The correct singular tense was never offered.
@dmkroslindale What is your O.S./Vivaldi UI language set to?
I typed in "bahavior" but instead of offering me "behavior"
Works for me with en-gb and enhanced NOT enabled
@dmkroslindale mmh.. I saw the
'scorrection time ago, but not recently...
You may try to remove english from spellcheck and add it back changing the "sub-variant" (eg: from/to en-US or en-GB)
I'll experiment. It's not critical but is annoying.
Thanks all.