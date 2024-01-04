Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2861)

JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10

Edition Windows 11 Home

Version 23H2

Installed on ‎8/‎26/‎2023

OS build 22631.2861

Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22681.1000.0

The Vivaldi browser Does not seem to maintain its window size over time. I have a 2 monitor system and almost never move the browser window to the 2nd monitor and if I did I know how to resize it to maintain its location on display #1. No problem there.

However after several launches of the browser it seems that the browser will expand the window, and then despite best efforts the mouse pointer has a hard time grabbing the edge so I can make size adjustments. While rare, I sometimes have to drag it to the 2nd display and resize it there before I can move it back to the master display.

Anyone else?~~