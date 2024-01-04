Screen resizing
dmkroslindale
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2861)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 23H2
Installed on 8/26/2023
OS build 22631.2861
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22681.1000.0
The Vivaldi browser Does not seem to maintain its window size over time. I have a 2 monitor system and almost never move the browser window to the 2nd monitor and if I did I know how to resize it to maintain its location on display #1. No problem there.
However after several launches of the browser it seems that the browser will expand the window, and then despite best efforts the mouse pointer has a hard time grabbing the edge so I can make size adjustments. While rare, I sometimes have to drag it to the 2nd display and resize it there before I can move it back to the master display.
Anyone else?~~
Pesala Ambassador
@dmkroslindale Try maximising the window, then restoring it.
dmkroslindale
HI - Did that. What seems to be happening is that it creeps a little bigger each time it is launched. I am starting to think it may have something to do with having a 2nd monitor running. No evidence for that of course. I will monitor this to see if I can come up with something.
Thanks