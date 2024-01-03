Browser closing by itself
I simply loved the Vivaldi browser, I just have a problem, which I've already looked for in several different videos and forums for a solution, but unfortunately I haven't found it. So I come here as a last resort, because Vivaldi is closing by itself every time it opens a type of "floating window" on different websites, be it gaming websites or government websites. An example of a website is that of the game Genshin Impact, every time I try to log in, and it needs to open a "floating window" the browser closes, it even opens again, but after that I can't solve it, can anyone help me ?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Current version: 6.5.3206.50
Since when has it happened: since I downloaded it, which was two weeks ago.
OS/version/DE: Windows 11
Hi,
Continue with the provided steps.
Which I've already looked for in several different videos and forums for a solution, but unfortunately I haven't found it. So I come here as a last resort, because Vivaldi is closing by itself every time it opens a type of "floating window" on different websites.
What are the results of the mentioned Basic Steps?
jayabalpd001 Banned
It didn't help, in fact when I reset the browser it went back to doing what it did before, closing every time I logged onto some websites. For some reason it only stops doing this when I change the "Private Window Theme" to "Vivaldi", but even though it works on some sites, it doesn't work well on all of them. What does that mean?
mib2berlin
@GioNyah
Hi, does reset meant you change or install nothing after the reset?
Change the theme should not influence this, strange.
You mention Private but you try to login with a regular window, or?
Cheers, mib