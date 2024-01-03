Vivaldi Mail does not quote when Javascript is disabled
Hi there, folks.
I've had a puzzling issue that doesn't appear in older (6.4) versions of Vivaldi:
When I disable Javascript (my normal browsing experience) and attempt to reply to an email, no quote in the reply appears. Moreover, I cannot adjust any styles (I typically send plaintext, so not a big deal) or use other features in the reply pane. And frequently the message is blank once sent.
I'm not sure how to enable an application to use JS when disabled via the chrome://settings/privacy dialog.
I'd prefer NOT to use JS unless specifically enabled on a site if possible. Thoughts?
@mem1 The mail editor is a webpage, so it needs javascript enabled.
Normally you would be able to do this by adding an exception in
chrome://settings/content/javascriptto "always allow"
chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/however this does not work. So there is a bug here.
I can confirm this, so please report it to the tracker: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB- or VAB-). Thanks.
@LonM — thanks for the prompt reply.
Like a bad person, I supplied an invalid email in the form and so do not have the ticket number from the JIRA autoresponse. But it's submitted and should be in the system. I would guess in previous versions that they whitelisted the mail application since I have never added an exception for it (and had no issues in the past). I have avoided upgrading in the past due to this issue since I believed it to be a basic failure in the mail client. I only discovered it must be a settings issue when I bought a new laptop and found that the behavior changed after configuring my system.
On a lark I checked chrome://flags to see if there was a local setting for Javascript, but it doesn't appear to be the case.
@mem1 Thanks. I have confirmed, the bug ID is VB-102908.