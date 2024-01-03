Hi there, folks.

I've had a puzzling issue that doesn't appear in older (6.4) versions of Vivaldi:

When I disable Javascript (my normal browsing experience) and attempt to reply to an email, no quote in the reply appears. Moreover, I cannot adjust any styles (I typically send plaintext, so not a big deal) or use other features in the reply pane. And frequently the message is blank once sent.

I'm not sure how to enable an application to use JS when disabled via the chrome://settings/privacy dialog.

I'd prefer NOT to use JS unless specifically enabled on a site if possible. Thoughts?