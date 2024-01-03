Unfortunately Microsoft has all sorts of weird and "wonderful" ways of logging in to corporate mail - many of them involving cookies and things like sending a code to the mobile Outlook app or by SMS. Unless your company specifically sets it up to use "normal" mail login methods then it's not usually possible through a standard mail program (in my experience*).

(*) I have an account where I can only use Outlook (desktop - but only on one single approved laptop, or mobile - but only in a secure container with Microsoft Intune VPN) with excessive amounts of PINs, passwords and fingerprint scans. I used to be able to view webmail but even that only works on my approved laptop now (and only through Edge). My wife used to be able to access her mail through Thunderbird until a couple of years ago, now it's mobile Outlook or webmail, and only after logging in through a gateway and receiving a code through SMS or the mobile Outlook app. It's a horrible mess which seems to involve a lot of proprietary things to lock you in to Microsoft "solutions".