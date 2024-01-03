Per the title, I can't see my bookmarks in my new tab view anymore.

The attached screenshots show that the only items I can see are two folders; Mobile Bookmarks and Deleted. Mobile Bookmarks is empty.

The only place where I can see my old bookmarks is to open the Bookmarks panel and look inside the folder Bookmarks.

So: how can I get all my bookmarks back into the new page view where they were before?

And why can't I see all the folders in the new page view, but only in the panel? In other words, why is the new tab page showing only two folders and the panel shows everything, when obviously they are the very same folders?

What I see when opening a new tab (this is where all bookmarks used to be):



Opening Mobile Bookmarks folder:



Opening the Bookmarks panel and the Bookmarks folder

