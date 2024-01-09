How can you hide Windows Control Buttons
-
Hello Guys
I cannot find anyway to hide the Windows Control Buttons.
I am using a Window Tiling Manager and they are pointless and unusable so would be great if i could hide them i see nothing in settings
-
Hi,
I guest this would be better Asked / Answered at Mods Sub.
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
-
barbudo2005
Use this code:
button.window-close, button.window-maximize, button.window-minimize {opacity: 0 !important;} button.window-close:hover, button.window-maximize:hover, button.window-minimize:hover {opacity: 1 !important;}
-
@barbudo2005 you should remove the
,in the third selectors as it breaks the code
button.window-close, button.window-maximize, button.window-minimize {opacity: 0;} button.window-close:hover, button.window-maximize:hover, button.window-minimize:hover {opacity: 1;}
-
barbudo2005
I know. I deleted other code and forgot to delete the ",".
-
I see the buttons still show if you hover over where they were
-
@OsoPolar try only with
.window-buttongroup {display: none !important;}
(opacity will just make invisible the buttons)
-
@Hadden89 thats great works fine thank you very much
How do i mark as solved ?
-
-
-
-
-
-
@Hadden89 that does not work for me it marks it as unsolved or nothing!
Mine does not say "Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer"
-
-