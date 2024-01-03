HBO Max
Hello everyone,
I have a problem with streaming on HBO Max (stable Vivaldi, Debian). I found some older topics that cover this, but none of the solutions work for me in 2024. Is anyone familiar with this problem, and is there anything I can do to fix it?
Thanks.
Vivaldi Version | 6.5.3206.48
Since when happens | Since I installed it (yesterday)
OS / Version / DE | Debian 12.4 / Gnome 44.7
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
And explain what happens exactly.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps