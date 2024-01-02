Any way to increase the resolution of the screenshot tool?
-
If you take a screenshot of a long page it becomes unreadable fast.
Is there any way to up the resolution?
-
@m-e The max resolution should already be there. The width will be the same as your browser's window while the height will depend on the length of the page.
Most image viewers will try to show the whole image at once, so the image will be zoomed out to accommodate the long length. If you zoom in on the image, then you should be able to read it again.
-
Thx. I could swear the full screen screenshot had lower resolution. Will try again. is there any way to post pictures in here?
-
@m-e said :
is there any way to post pictures in here?
use CTRL+V (copy'n'paste works right out of the box)
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
yojimbo274064400
Maybe consider opening the image file in Vivaldi and select ⓘ to show image properties, read more here Image Properties | Vivaldi Browser Help
Whilst there position pointer anywhere in image (cursor changes to magnifying glass) and select to zoom; this illustrates the point @nomadic made earlier.