To whom it may concern,

I usually use Quick Commands to switch between workspaces and change theme, simultaneously. As shown in the screenshot below, I had assigned 4 command chains for my workspaces.

Whenever I want to change the order of workspaces' position at the list for any reason (screenshot below), I should change their commands from, for example, Workspace 1 to Workspace 2 in the settings, again.

My suggestion is to make the settings to show Switch to Social Workspace instead of Switch to Workspace 1 . So, no matter in which position they are, they will be switched to the assigned workspace when selected.

I would appreciate if this change could be added for anything like this, such as Workspace 1 and Workspace 2 , Tab 1 and Tab 2 , etc.

Best regards