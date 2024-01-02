Sessions vs workspaces
What's really the difference between workspaces and sessions? I don't understand how they differ in how they can be used as they're both a way of having a bunch of tabs available with a single click.
Of course there are some underlying memory management things, but that's not what I'm asking about.
It seems to me that vivaldi is turning more and more into bloatware at this point...
Read here
Sessions
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/session-management/
Workspaces
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/workspaces/
Also,
Hi @Zalex108,
Thanks for the response. I've read through both pages and honestly I still don't understand the advantage of sessions over workspaces. What does a session offer that a workspace can't do?
Note: I might have been abusing workspaces to work in a similar way to sessions
Think of a session as a snapshot of a current state of all your tabs in all your workspaces at a given time that you can always go back to. I use sessions as a backup. Before the introduction of workspaces, sessions were also a way for people to keep topics separated because it allowed them to close all tabs of topic one and open the session containing everything wherever they left off with topic 2
driftingnarwhal
@Mavytan Hi, if you’re still confused about workspaces and sessions, here’s a post by @Ruarí that I think is the best overview and explanation of those two features (and tab stacks and profiles) yet:
- Multiple Windows: The most classic way to group tabs. Before stacks became a common browser feature, people used windows to make collections of tabs related to a certain task. If your OS or desktop environment provides good window management controls this can still work really well. However window opening and closing will be slower than things like stacks or workspaces.
- Workspaces: Marginally more effort to make than stacks but arguably this makes them more permanent. They also provide a far cleaner, focussed look to your tab bar than lots of stacks. You view one workspace at a time and will not be distracted with tabs that are unrelated to your current activity (though you can also have stacks within workspaces if you want the best of both worlds ). Some benefits over just using Windows are that they are faster to switch between, and are easier to distinguish because you setup unique names and icons.
- Tab stacks: These gives the best overview of all your tabs right from a single tab bar. They can also be very quickly made and destroyed. You do not need to think about what they are called (though you can name them if you like) or have a clear idea of what the group you are making is for before you make it. They are low effort, quick and easy.
- Sessions: Sessions store collections of tabs with their current state. To update them or create new sessions you need to save them again. While you can have sessions for say work, shopping, sports etc. and use them much like you might use the other grouping features, it requires a bit more effort. For most people they probably make most sense as a form of backup, allowing you to return back to the point in time when you last saved them, retaining things like your per tab browsing history up to the point that they were saved.
- Profiles: These are almost like a complete, extra copy of the browser. They can have distinct themes, different keyboard shortcuts, commands and other settings. Your cookies and site data will also be separate between profiles. Thus you can log into one site in one profile and the same site again in a different profile, using a completely different user name. You can also make use of unique windows, workspaces, stacks and sessions under each of your profiles. This ability is both profiles’ biggest strength and their biggest weakness because they have the least integration with everything else. They are the most effort to setup, since you need to configure all your common settings again, reinstall extensions, login to sites, etc. for each new profile. Also there is no easy way to move windows, tabs, stacks or workspaces between your profiles. You also cannot access your sessions from the other profiles. Finally because they are like a full copy of the browser they are the slowest to start. But … if you want complete separation (or perhaps just want to experience or test the browser in a clean state), they are definitely the way to go!