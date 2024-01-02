Using quick command to stack tabs
Good morning, all.
In Vivaldi I have a profile I use for work. When I start up, I need to log in and then use a quick command to open several work-related tabs.
What I am trying to do is to automatically stack just a couple of them, while keeping the rest unstacked. I try to add a step to select current tab, previous tab, and then stack, but it actually stacks all the tabs opened within the quick command.
Did anyone manage to implement anything similar and could share how?
Pesala Ambassador
@UMAoeVStNl Try saving the tabs as a session, and open the session.
Pesala Ambassador
@UMAoeVStNl This Command Chain works for me.
- Open Link in New Tab (link 1)
- Open Link in New Tab (link 2)
- Select Previous Tab
- Stack Tab
In Settings, Tabs, Tab Feature, enable:Include Active Tab in Initial Selection
Command Chains can be assigned to a Keyboard Shortcut, Mouse Gesture, or Menu.
Thank you for that Mr. Ambassador.
The command chain does not work for me because I have more than 2 tabs. Could you try doing that with 5 or 6 tabs? For me it stacks everything, not just the two tabs.
The tabs sessions is a neat idea, but it opens the tabs in a new window, instead of the current one. The workflow I am trying to implement is the one where I login with the Single Sign On, leave the Single Sign On tab open, and then open the rest of the work tabs so that sign in occurs.
I leave the original Single Sign On tab open so that I can enable periodic refresh and the Single Sign On wouldn’t expire, meaning I would have to endlessly login to the Single Sign On again.
Pesala Ambassador
@UMAoeVStNl Change the order of the commands in the chain to suit your needs.
- Open Link in New Tab (link 1)
- Open Link in New Tab (link 2)
- Select Previous Tab
- Stack Tabs
- Open Link in New Tab (link 3)
- Open Link in New Tab (link 4)
- Open Link in New Tab (link 5)
- Open Link in New Tab (link 6)
Thank you, I think this will do. Solved!