@mib2berlin said in Adress bar results:

Hitting enter open Google with "vivaldi" as search term,

OP stated that:

@tjukken said in Adress bar results:

it fills in "Vivaldi four seasons".

So must have direct match or auto complete enabled.

I select "four seasons"

Only way that i could get that happening was using keyboard arrows, as using the mouse will automatically open the suggested search.

and delete so only "Vivaldi" is left in the address bar

Unsure what the OP did, but i'm pretty sure i was just using the backspace key to delete then enter.

With all that said, I now can't get that exact scenario to work. Browser hasn't been closed since it was last tested. And i think i'm doing it the same way as i did it when i posted above, but also stuffed around with mouse and enabling/disabling direct match/autocomplete etc.

Regardless, without trying to sidetrack this issue, search in address bar is still broken, this being part of it.

In testing all this, i typed in "viv" and i get this.



I expect to search for "viv", but it shows "vivaldi" search suggestion highlighted, but the first typed history option is actually what is selected (note favicon to the right) and what will open on pressing enter.