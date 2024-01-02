Adress bar results
If I write "Vialdi" in the address bar, it fills in "Vivaldi four seasons". I select "four seasons" and delete so only "Vivaldi" is left in the address bar. Press enter and it still searches "Vivaldi four seasons", as if I didn't delete "four seasons".
When I look in "Drop-down menu priority" in settings, there are 10 categories to select from. I've tried rearranging the order, and also disabled most of them when testing. It doesn't help. Not sure what to do. Has anyone else encountered this?
I did search the forum, and found some recent complaints regarding the address bar, but not this exact issue.
Thanks.
I think this, the thread that i created, and the other one i commented in are all related to the same thing. Some weird logic with the way the first item is selected if search in address bar is enabled and search/go to is disabled in dropdown priority.
Tested as you noted above, got the same outcome.
Interesting. Thanks for the info!
mib2berlin
@tjukken
Hi, reset the settings for the priority list to default and disable Best Results gives:
It really depends on what do you want but many user, me too, don´t fully understand how it work.
There are hundreds of possible setups with 11 categories
I ask in the developer chat for a Vivaldi block about this settings last year, I will do again.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Adress bar results:
Hi, reset the settings for the priority list to default and disable Best Results gives:
OP has search suggestions selected as the top option.
mib2berlin
@7twenty
Hi, no idea, he wrote he change order and disable some.
If I enable search suggestions and put at first place I get this:
Hitting enter open Google with "vivaldi" as search term, it does not open "vivaldi berlin" or "vivaldi four seasons".
@mib2berlin said in Adress bar results:
Hitting enter open Google with "vivaldi" as search term,
OP stated that:
@tjukken said in Adress bar results:
it fills in "Vivaldi four seasons".
So must have direct match or auto complete enabled.
I select "four seasons"
Only way that i could get that happening was using keyboard arrows, as using the mouse will automatically open the suggested search.
and delete so only "Vivaldi" is left in the address bar
Unsure what the OP did, but i'm pretty sure i was just using the backspace key to delete then enter.
With all that said, I now can't get that exact scenario to work. Browser hasn't been closed since it was last tested. And i think i'm doing it the same way as i did it when i posted above, but also stuffed around with mouse and enabling/disabling direct match/autocomplete etc.
Regardless, without trying to sidetrack this issue, search in address bar is still broken, this being part of it.
In testing all this, i typed in "viv" and i get this.
I expect to search for "viv", but it shows "vivaldi" search suggestion highlighted, but the first typed history option is actually what is selected (note favicon to the right) and what will open on pressing enter.
mib2berlin
@7twenty
I am sorry but I cant test all possible settings, there are hundreds.
The more features the Vivaldi team add to the address bar the more complicated it get.
It work for me with default settings and disabled Best Results, Direct Match.
But I am a user go to Google if I want to search something and to Youtube for a video, for example.
I use the address bar for addresses.
Iirc there was some fixes for the address bar lately and I cant say it is bug free.
For example VB-102365
Address bar search doesn't search for the right thing
I think this maybe the situation the OP and you describe.
I changed the order of the Drop-Down Menu priority to
- Best Result
- Browser History
- Frequently Visited Pages
- Search / Go To
- Search Suggestions
That seems to have taken care of it.
-
Further info. I had to deactivate Browser History. Otherwise the problem persisted, but this time with URLs from browser history, instead of search terms. To be clear about what happens: I visited "vivaldi.net" earlier, and the URL is now in my browser history. When I write "Vivaldi" it changes to "vivaldi.net". If I delete the ".net" part, it still goes to "vivaldi.net".
I can't explain this as anything but a bug. Is there already a bug report for this? If not, should I make one?
@tjukken said in Adress bar results:
I can't explain this as anything but a bug. Is there already a bug report for this? If not, should I make one?
Agree, it's a bug.
Related threads as mentioned above (i thought i linked above, but seems i didn't):
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93176/address-bar-broken
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93808/option-to-prevent-address-bar-from-selecting-from-drop-down-by-default
I already submitted a bug report as noted in the first link. Not sure what the situation is for people submitting multiple reports for same/similar issues.
@7twenty said in Adress bar results:
@tjukken said in Adress bar results:
I can't explain this as anything but a bug. Is there already a bug report for this? If not, should I make one?
Agree, it's a bug.
Related threads as mentioned above (i thought i linked above, but seems i didn't):
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93176/address-bar-broken
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93808/option-to-prevent-address-bar-from-selecting-from-drop-down-by-default
I already submitted a bug report as noted in the first link. Not sure what the situation is for people submitting multiple reports for same/similar issues.
OK, then I will hold off, since it probably is related as you said. Thank you.
mib2berlin