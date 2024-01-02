Disable F5 on a single tab
-
Hi
i use vivaldi on my ubuntu desktop
i often have to reload different tabs with F5
Sometimes i do it on a tab which i should not do it because i lose the some information on this page
how can i disable the the F5 refreshing for a single tab?
thanks
-
Hi,
Quite old but this may help.
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/17372885/block-f5-key-using-javascript
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2482059/disable-f5-and-browser-refresh-using-javascript
--
Will move it to Mods
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
-
@tadeus915 Why not just use periodic reload for such tabs?
-
@tadeus915 Another way to approach problems like this is to use a desktop automation tool. They are available for all major platforms.
With one of these, you can define F5 (or Ctrl+r) as a hotkey. When that key is pressed, the desktop automation tool sees it first and can decide what to do. E.g. it could examine the title of the current window. If the title matches the page of interest, it could do nothing. If it doesn't match, it could refresh the page.
You didn't specify what platform you are using so I'll just note that AutoKey works well for Linux and AutoHotKey is good on Windows.
-
@josephj11 Oops. You did say Ubuntu. I have used AutoKey on Ubuntu for over a decade. Note that currently, AutoKey is an X11 application and does not work with Wayland. We're working on that, but it might be some time before it works on Wayland.