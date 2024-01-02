@tadeus915 Another way to approach problems like this is to use a desktop automation tool. They are available for all major platforms.

With one of these, you can define F5 (or Ctrl+r) as a hotkey. When that key is pressed, the desktop automation tool sees it first and can decide what to do. E.g. it could examine the title of the current window. If the title matches the page of interest, it could do nothing. If it doesn't match, it could refresh the page.

You didn't specify what platform you are using so I'll just note that AutoKey works well for Linux and AutoHotKey is good on Windows.