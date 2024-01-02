I have been experiencing weird graphical issues since I think two updates.

I am using Android 13 on an Motorola moto g73 and currently am using the newest Vivaldi version (Version 6.4.3171.134).

Some issues are svg images looking mangled, elements like borders or text not rendering sometimes and more. The following screenshots show some of them:



I have tried clearing the cache and waited for one update, but the issues are still present.

Sometimes they go away for some time after restarting the browser (closing in app overview and reopening), but not always.

Thanks in advance!