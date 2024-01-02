Weird graphical issues
I have been experiencing weird graphical issues since I think two updates.
I am using Android 13 on an Motorola moto g73 and currently am using the newest Vivaldi version (Version 6.4.3171.134).
Some issues are svg images looking mangled, elements like borders or text not rendering sometimes and more. The following screenshots show some of them:
I have tried clearing the cache and waited for one update, but the issues are still present.
Sometimes they go away for some time after restarting the browser (closing in app overview and reopening), but not always.
Thanks in advance!
Hi,
Please share some links for others to check.
VivalLover
@joejoetv me pasa lo mismo en Motorola G73 y ya no se que hacer
Adjunto imagen de lo mismo que me pasa a mi
@VivalLover said in Weird graphical issues:
Hi,
English here.
Thx
For both:
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
@Zalex108 Vivaldi has a translator in case you don't know how to use it.
@VivalLover said in Weird graphical issues:
You are in English Forum.
The issue is, that the problem only happens sometimes even on the already posted pages, which are https://duckduckgo.com and any post on https://stackoverflow.com with a code box).
As mentioned, sometimes the issue goes away for some time when restarting vivaldi by closing it from the app overview and reopening it.
It is also sometimes a bit difficult to notice the actual differences on some pages, so I don't know if it is a global problem or only on the mentioned pages.
Another example is https://github.com/JoeJoeTV:
Here in Vivaldi (issue is present):
Here in Fennec/Firefox (issue is not present):
Here seems the Dark Background.
Are both browser forced?
Or it's the default GitHub dark theme's if has one?
@Zalex108 It's just Githubs dark theme in Vivaldi and Fennec
Which one do you have enabled?
@Zalex108 I have selected "Dark Default"
I should browse for a while but for the moment:
I've disabled the Dark Background in Vivaldi for GitHub, check that too.
I have found the problem and what you have to disable is to force zoom in the accessibility section.
You close the browser and open it again and it does not make those image and letter failures.
@VivalLover for me this doesn't solve the issue
@gianvr You are right. When you turn the phone off and on again it happens again.
Sorry I have stopped using Vivaldi after years because no one gives me any solution to use it on Motorola.
mib2berlin
@gianvr @VivalLover
Hi, I mentioned this in other threads, Vivaldi has issues if you change/use:
Not the default font size in the Android settings
Enable accessibility for installed/downloaded apps.
Some user help to enable
chrome://flags/#enable-accessibility-page-zoom
@mib2berlin Thank you very much. I will try as a last option. I think this solution is going to be the good one.