The browser has a very annoying bug: you manually type a URL in the address bar and press Enter -> and instead of navigating to the address you typed, Vivaldi goes to a different address or performs a search using your default search engine.

This seems to be due to the fact that Vivaldi keeps searching for address suggestions in the background, and automatically picks some item from there, replacing what you typed in the address bar, in between the moment you finished typing and you press Enter.

I have the browser to never delete the history of visited addresses, so I believe this makes the issue happen more frequently than for people which don't do this.

I have Vivaldi installed on three PCs, it does the same on all of them.

These are the configuration options, btw:

