How to use two operating systems in one laptop?
Actually, In window operating system, I want to run Linux operating system for that I'm using https://www.virtualbox.org/. When did I set up the https://www.kali.org/get-kali/#kali-platforms file with virtualbox then it's working fine but interface is not coming and here I need help.
Please give me helpful suggestion.
Thak you.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Noramila The Vivaldi UI does not show up?
Could be Virtualbox → Display → 3D hardware acceleration.
Try to start Vivadi in shell with
vivaldi --disable-gpuand open Settings → Webpages → disable Use of Hardware Acceleration and restart Vivaldi.
Ok I'll try this too.