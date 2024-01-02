Hello! I am not sure if this is the place to ask for help but I'm really perplexed and I've tried a lot of other avenues.

I am on Mastodon through the mas.to community and when I go to mas.to/home, I ONLY see my home panel. I don't see anything else on the page. No sidebars or menus. I think was I moving my computer around and must have touched something as I was moving it.

I am using Vivaldi (6.5.3206.48) and I can see everything for mas.to in my Vivaldi side panel just fine and I can use it through Elk (a web app for Mastodon). I also can log into mastodon.social just fine. I just can't seem to fix the main page for mas.to. I tried deleting the cookies and resetting the browser features. Nothing worked.

Any suggestions? Does anyone know what went wrong? Help me Vivaldi Community - you are my only hope!

Here is a screen shot of my page for reference: