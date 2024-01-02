Unsolved Help! Only Home Panel shows on Mastodon (Mas.to) on Vivaldi
Hello! I am not sure if this is the place to ask for help but I'm really perplexed and I've tried a lot of other avenues.
I am on Mastodon through the mas.to community and when I go to mas.to/home, I ONLY see my home panel. I don't see anything else on the page. No sidebars or menus. I think was I moving my computer around and must have touched something as I was moving it.
I am using Vivaldi (6.5.3206.48) and I can see everything for mas.to in my Vivaldi side panel just fine and I can use it through Elk (a web app for Mastodon). I also can log into mastodon.social just fine. I just can't seem to fix the main page for mas.to. I tried deleting the cookies and resetting the browser features. Nothing worked.
Any suggestions? Does anyone know what went wrong? Help me Vivaldi Community - you are my only hope!
Here is a screen shot of my page for reference:
DoctorG Ambassador
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
I don't use Mastodon but check out to disable the AdBlocker.
If persists,
Check with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Thanks for the response! A bit of an update:
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.48
Happening Since: 1/1/24
OS Version: Windows 11 23H2 22631.2861
I tried all of those things and it didn't change anything. I did look at the developer tools and these were some of the warnings I saw -
Refused to load the font 'data:font/truetype;charset=utf-8;base64,d09GRgABAAAAALY3ABIAAAABztAAAAAAAAC1QAAAAPcAAAHiAAAAAAAAAABHUE9TAACV9AAAFxIAAHKy/pn970dTVUIAAK0IAAAINQAAFD6g2KReTFRTSAAABtQAAAA6AAACQeO3nq5PUy8yAAACDAAAAFMAAABgZoZye2NtYXAAABxsAAADdwAABTpa8HPyY3Z0IAAAIbAAAAAoAAAAKAhGAbdmcGdtAAAf5AAAAQUAAAFzBpmcN2dhc3AAAJXoAAAADAAAAAwABwAHZ2x5ZgAAJkQAAGT0AADhaCjCChFoZG14AAAHEAAAFVwAADPIhU9AOGhlYWQAAAGUAAAANQAAADYFph12aGhlYQAAAcwAAAAgAAAAJAc2BPtobXR4AAACYAAABHEAAAj0jIVtDGxvY2EAACHYAAAEbAAABHyCc7p8bWF4cAAAAewAAAAgAAAAIARXAjxuYW1lAACLOAA...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' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "font-src 'self' https://mas.to".
/home:28 Refused to load the font 'data:font/truetype;charset=utf-8;base64, d09GRgABAAAAALM7AA8AAAABq0AAAAAAAACyRAAAAPcAAAHiAAAAAAAAAABHUE9TAACIDAAAIgQAAH82Ol56cUdTVUIAAKoQAAAIMwAAFD6gNKPBT1MvMgAAAdAAAABVAAAAYGbqc4pjbWFwAAAGbAAAA3wAAAU4Vch3gWN2dCAAAAwYAAAAQAAAAEAQPwNiZnBnbQAACegAAAEDAAABcwZZnDdnbHlmAAAQvAAAbJ4AAOZUwSn/MmhlYWQAAAFYAAAANgAAADYGApswaGhlYQAAAZAAAAAgAAAAJAdbBRtobXR4AAACKAAABEIAAAjwrN1ggGxvY2EAAAxYAAAEYgAABHqHyk9obWF4cAAAAbAAAAAgAAAAIARWA2ZuYW1lAAB9XAAAAoEAAAZuOd88j3Bvc3QAAH/gAAAIKgAAEi5ynk2NcHJlcAAACuwAAAEqAAACpAoaNTMAAQAAAAEAAA...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' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "font-src 'self' https://mas.to".
/home:28 Refused to load the font 'data:font/truetype;charset=utf-8;base64, d09GRgABAAAAAMjjABIAAAAB2mAAAAAAAADH7AAAAPcAAAHiAAAAAAAAAABHUE9TAACdfAAAIjcAAH80VqR1REdTVUIAAL+0AAAINwAAFD6g7KTPTFRTSAAABwQAAABHAAACQYV/Ri1PUy8yAAACDAAAAFQAAABgZ050kmNtYXAAAB1cAAAChQAAA/wdE0d/Y3Z0IAAAIdQAAAA0AAAANAq+BC1mcGdtAAAf5AAAAQUAAAFzBpmcN2dhc3AAAJ1wAAAADAAAAAwABwAHZ2x5ZgAAJnAAAGxKAADg/GpVnLBoZG14AAAHTAAAFhAAADPIAPyiAmhlYWQAAAGUAAAANQAAADYF/aZQaGhlYQAAAcwAAAAgAAAAJAdxBTBobXR4AAACYAAABKIAAAj0wQRTzWxvY2EAACIIAAAEZwAABHxHMIAQbWF4cAAAAewAAAAgAAAAIARXAs1uYW1lAACSvA...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' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "font-src 'self' https://mas.to".
30The resource <URL> was preloaded using link preload but not used within a few seconds from the window's load event. Please make sure it has an appropriate
asvalue and it is preloaded intentionally.
Do you know if this is a problem with me or the site?
When I go into developer mode, everything is restored when the page tiles to the left. But when I toggle off developer tools, it goes back to the way that it was. When I tile the webpage, it also goes back to normal. It is only when the page is the full browser that it does not seem to work.
DoctorG Ambassador
@seanbala If the issue exists in a new test profile, some setting or extension on your other profile cause this.
If a test profile does not show issue solved, the contact webmaster of mas.to and tell them their server configuration for CSP is broken.
I can not test without registering at mas.to
Thank you! Will try this when I get home and am on my personal computer. On my office computer now and it is working fine. So it is just on my personal computer at home.
DoctorG Ambassador
@seanbala In original profile sync all your data
Note Vivaldi account (=sync account) password and encryption password
Exit Vivaldi
Open in Explorer C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
Rename folder Default\ to Default-BAK
Start Vivaldi
After you managed Welcome screen open Settings → Sync
Login to Vivaldi Sync
Enter encryption password
Hit Decrypt button
Select Sync Selected Data
Tick all EXCEPT: Settings, Extensions
Start Syncing
Close Settings page
Now you should make missing settings and reinstall extensions.
Wanted to give a final update on this. Something else happened on my browser (Feeds panel disappeared and wouldn't come back) and so I reinstalled the browser. The first time I did it, I did not clear the browser data. Nothing changed. But when I uninstalled it again, I deleted the browser data and did a clean reinstall. Everything is working fine now and I'm not having any problems.
Thanks @DoctorG for all of your help. I did not see your comment before I did the reinstall. What do you think it might have been?