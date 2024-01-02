Problems casting from YouTube via Vivaldi android
DavyLJones
When I use the YouTube app I can easily cast to my (somewhat dated) Samsung Smart TV using the cast symbol.
but from Vivaldi Android the same button does not detect my TV.
Is there a setting I need to enable?
Or is there a chance that Vivaldi simply cannot communicate with my 2013 TV even tough the YouTube app can?
Not sure what else to share to help diagnose this but if anyone guides me I will happily share more details.
thank you so much
Update to add:
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.134
Android 14; SM-S901B Build/UP1A.231005.007
(Oops sorry I forgot!)
Hi,
As always
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Phone Model: |
I don't Cast but would be related to the Payment of G Licences.
Have worked at any point?
You would try with the Vivaldi SnapShot version.
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
DavyLJones
Apologies:
DavyLJones
@Zalex108
Thanks for your reply. I don't understand what you have suggested/asked re "payment of g licences".
Yes I will try with snapshot. Haven't used that before. Will give it a try tonight or tomorrow and report back.
To use GServices, their clients have to pay.
The "Client" here is Vivaldi which have to pay either with money or "Privacy holes" to allow G to spy for eaxh installation.
V doesn't pay, so, many services, like the Microphone Search on Google/YouTube... Doesn't work.
So,
Here IDK, but would be related too.
DavyLJones
I see. Thank you for explaining.
Is there a way to know with certainty if that's the cause of the issue?
(If it is I'll stop trying to make it work!).
Fyi: I don't see the mic search as an option in Vivaldi at all though. But I do see the cast button. Dunno if that's relevant
I'll try to check at home.
Regarding getting sure about that, let's see other users whether know about or we will need to search the info.