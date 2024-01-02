When I use the YouTube app I can easily cast to my (somewhat dated) Samsung Smart TV using the cast symbol.

but from Vivaldi Android the same button does not detect my TV.

Is there a setting I need to enable?

Or is there a chance that Vivaldi simply cannot communicate with my 2013 TV even tough the YouTube app can?

Not sure what else to share to help diagnose this but if anyone guides me I will happily share more details.

thank you so much

Update to add:

Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.134

Android 14; SM-S901B Build/UP1A.231005.007

(Oops sorry I forgot!)