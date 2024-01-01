Workspaces do not save tabs?
-
I create a workspace move tabs into the workspace . Everything is fine shutdown vivaldi . Start it back up and there are no tabs in the workspace. What is happening here?
-
@clloyd54 is last sessions on?
-
I create a workspace move tabs into the workspace . Everything is fine shutdown vivaldi . Start it back up and there are no tabs in the workspace. What is happening here?
@clloyd54 is last sessions on?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.