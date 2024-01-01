How to set "search" in shortcut?"
-
Ssprytniejszy2
http://prntscr.com/MSfa67aFYrX4
See picture above. How to set these to have a shortcut of you YouTube Studio videos (your own videos)?
In previous version we could click RMB on search point and click "add Internet search engine". But now we can't do it that simply.
-
Hi,
Some sites / search boxes doesn't allow that.
You could try to create the Search Manually
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/#Add_a_New_Search_Engine
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Ssprytniejszy2
Thanks but I can't have "add search engine option" there. http://prntscr.com/BHJmNXDRdh8G
-
mib2berlin
@Ssprytniejszy2
Hi, this is blocked by Google but you can make your channel searchable by search engines.
I am not very familiar with this but I found this:
https://vloggerpro.com/how-to-make-your-youtube-channel-visible-in-search/
Cheers, mib