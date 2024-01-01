amazon.de -> amazon.com rewrite
I have a system where if I enter amazon.de really fast it redirects to amazon.com with an affiliate link.
I tried disabling all addons, it still happens, does anyone know where this rewrite happens?
This is the ref-link:
https://www.amazon.com/?tag=admarketus-20&ref
6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10
Pesala Ambassador
@gsicht Check Settings, Address Bar, Drop Down menu priority. This may fix it, disable:Best Result
It is not a feature that I use much, but there are many ways to configure what happens in the URL field.
I think this might be a bug. I disabled "Direct Match" In Settings -> Search
However, if it's active in "Address Bar" -> "Direct Match" it will still hijack the URL - if you type fast enough.
I found out because I tried to access amazon.de and was not logged in on amazon.com.
There definetely is something wrong in this behaviour after last update. It makes Vivaldi frustrating to use for someone who writes addresses by hand a lot in Address bar.
Now, I have to wait a good second after I write something in Address bar before I hit enter. When I press it too quick some missmatched stuff is picked from drop down list or just a cut part of what I wrote is searched in Google (my default searching engine).
It looks like matching things from drop-down menu is way slower than before.
@airpres
Hi, this is a different issue.
Test to disable History in the list, this happen for users with a big history, years.
@gsicht
Hi, are you on the latest stable version?
There was a bug fix should change this:
[Address bar][Settings] Moving any section above “Search / Go to” breaks the ability to manually type a site (VB-102246)
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@gsicht I checked with a fresh profile on my 6.5.3206.50, typed
amazon.deand got the german amazon site.
Hi,
What are your OS / V Language?
This pushes different affiliate links.
May be it's related.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108 said in amazon.de -> amazon.com rewrite:
What are your OS / V Language?
German + Windows 11.
But here are no affiliate links for amazon.de!
The only one is Vvialdi's partner bookmark "Amazon" as https://vivaldi.com/bk/amazon-de-bk
@mib2berlin
Yes, I keep the history for 6 months. I agree that's a lot of stuff to search through.
But how to explain this behaviour?
https://streamable.com/u27rgl
(please note, this video is slowed down, everything before hitting Enter lasts less than a second).
It happened to me even now, when I typed streamable.com to wanted to go to the website I uploaded this video to.
Vivaldi searched for "str" in Google instead of loading streamable.com website.
It happens to me tens of times daily with all sorts of addresses and terms to search for when I type in Address bar.
DoctorG Ambassador
@airpres You had not updated to 6.5.3206.50 and restarted?
@DoctorG I did. The version I recorded this video with is exactly 6.5.3206.50.
I have already reproduced this behaviour 3+ times before I wrote this post.
And it happens even when I disable drop-down menu in Address bar completely.
mib2berlin
@airpres
Hi again, 6 Month is not much, some user have 5 Years.
I test your five test:
My search settings:
I not 100% sure but disabling drop down does not disable the priority list.
@mib2berlin can you please try to repeat the test but very quick? Don't even look on screen, just count the characters you write and hit Enter instantly.
I have no idea what could be the issue for me. On both Firefox and Edge it works as expected.
@airpres
I am on Linux at moment but typing as fast as I can + Enter gives the same result for me.
I bet an extension cause this or, the worst case, a broken profile.
Can you test this in a private window?
For me it use Startpage as search engine but should not matter.
@mib2berlin thank you for your help.
No luck in incognito, and as you suspected correctly, it isn't search engine dependent (DuckDuckGo in private mode as default).
I will have to investigate it further. It looks it may be some individual bug connected to something else maybe.
I am on Linux
Maybe this is my main issue, I am on Windows
Hold on a second. Now I am even more confused. I have another profile I use only for Google services (but I actually don't search for anything there) and all is fine on this profile. There are many differences between both of these profiles, but at least there is something to lean on. This incognito mode makes me confused though.
mib2berlin
@airpres
Haha no, my first tests and the video was on Windows 11 but I use it really only for testing and switch back to Linux very fast.
Incognito use the same profile, create a test profile or rename your profile folder "Default".
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
EDIT: Does it the same in the search field?
-
@mib2berlin OK, this must be my main Vivaldi profile issue than.
I don't use Search field* but all your help narrowed it down to my main profile working somehow different than the Google dedicated one I also have.
It may be a literally anything, but it must be hidden somewhere there.
* I tried the one on start page and it worked correct.
@mib2berlin
It looks it was the most obvious reason - bloated history.
I did it the hard way - I removed History file from my profile and suddently everything is back to normal. Nothing is cut off, no random stuff from history is picked to display instead of what I wanted.
My history file was ~50 MB. Is it a lot?
EDIT
Is History file encrypted somehow? I tried to open it in Navicat (database manager) and it reported it is malformed.
So it was not necessarily bloated, but simply broken.
-
@airpres
My history file is 30MB and I can open it with Database Browser.
It is locked if Vivaldi is running.
Maybe the file is really corrupted, Vivaldi try to read it and this work not correctly.
-
@airpres said in amazon.de -> amazon.com rewrite:
Is History file encrypted somehow? I tried to open it in Navicat (database manager) and it reported it is malformed.
So in was not necessarily bloated, but simply broken.
Check this: